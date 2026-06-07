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Pope Leo XIV

The organizing team for the Pope's visit to Spain released some of the most relevant and surprising figures for the day on Sunday, June 7 Photo: Miguel Caireta Serra

The Impressive Numbers of the Pope’s Second Day in Spain

Approximately 400 million people followed the celebration on television, through the official broadcast distributed by TVE (Spanish Television) to networks worldwide.

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junio 07, 2026 08:58Pope Leo XIV
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(ZENIT News / Madrid, 06.07.2026) – The organizing team for the Pope’s visit to Spain released some of the most relevant and surprising figures for the day on Sunday, June 7. These are as follows:

  • 1.5 million people participated in the Corpus Christi Mass and procession with the Pope.
  • Approximately 400 million people followed the celebration on television, through the official broadcast distributed by TVE (Spanish Television) to networks worldwide.
  • Among many others, a group of influencers with a combined following of nearly 60 million also attended the Mass in person. The content they shared on Sunday, June 7, has garnered millions of views.
  • In the last 24 hours, the official website for the visit, conelpapa.es, has received over 13 million visits. Over the past week, the site has registered 68 million visits.
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junio 07, 2026 08:58Pope Leo XIV
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