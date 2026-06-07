The Impressive Numbers of the Pope’s Second Day in Spain

(ZENIT News / Madrid, 06.07.2026) – The organizing team for the Pope’s visit to Spain released some of the most relevant and surprising figures for the day on Sunday, June 7. These are as follows:
- 1.5 million people participated in the Corpus Christi Mass and procession with the Pope.
- Approximately 400 million people followed the celebration on television, through the official broadcast distributed by TVE (Spanish Television) to networks worldwide.
- Among many others, a group of influencers with a combined following of nearly 60 million also attended the Mass in person. The content they shared on Sunday, June 7, has garnered millions of views.
- In the last 24 hours, the official website for the visit, conelpapa.es, has received over 13 million visits. Over the past week, the site has registered 68 million visits.