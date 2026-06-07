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Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV met with approximately 220 Augustinian Religious from various communities in Spain. Photo: Vatican Media

Pope Leo XIV Meets Privately with Some 200 Augustinians in Madrid

Leo XIV met with approximately 200 Augustinian Religious from various communities in Spain

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junio 07, 2026 08:56Pope Leo XIV
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(ZENIT News / Madrid, 07.06. 2026) – On Sunday afternoon, June 7, before traveling to the Movistar Arena in Madrid for a meeting with the world of culture, art, economics, and sports, Pope Leo XIV met with approximately 220 Augustinian Religious from various communities in Spain.

After the Regional President greeted the Pope, Leo XIV addressed those present, expressing his gratitude for this opportunity and emphasizing that the fellowship and unity of heart among the Augustinians can be a message for the world at this historic moment.

During his meeting with the Augustinians, Pope Leo highlighted the presence of the contemplative nuns and emphasized «the value of their vocation, also in giving meaning to social action, at a time when silence and the capacity of human beings to enter into their own hearts are being lost.»

The Holy Father then invited all those present to pray the Our Father together and imparted his Blessing before greeting each of them individually.

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junio 07, 2026 08:56Pope Leo XIV
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