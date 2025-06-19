Finalists announced for CATHOLIC MUSIC AWARDS 2025, the Grammys of Catholic music

(ZENIT News / Rome, 06.19.2025).- It’s official: the finalists for the Catholic Music Awards 2025, the major international event celebrating excellence in Catholic music in Spanish, English, Italian and Portuguese, have been announced.

Created to promote and encourage the art of music at the service of the faith, from an idea of the Fraternity and Fundación Ramón Pané headed by Cardinal Oscar Rodríguez Maradiaga and Brother Ricardo Grzona, the award has been consolidated as a reference for artists and communities that promote Christian values through music, with an intercultural and multilingual vision. This First Edition, which promises to be one of the most crowded and competitive, includes 19 categories covering various genres, styles and pastoral purposes, recognizing the artistic talent, technical quality and spiritual impact of the works in competition:

Best Album Best female singer Best male singer Best Unpublished Song Best liturgical song Best song of praise Best evangelization song Best Marian song Best song for catechesis Best parish choir Best pop song Best tropical song Best group, band or duo Best urban song Best rock song Best song in any language Best production Best sound engineering Best music video

The finalists were selected by an international jury composed of experts from the world of music and pastoral care, after a careful evaluation of the evangelical content, artistic value and technical professionalism.

A press conference will be held at the Vatican on Saturday, July 26th at 11:00 AM. The award ceremony will be held on Sunday, July 27, 2025 at 7:00 PM. The event will be held at the Auditorium Conciliazione at the Vatican and will be broadcast live on social networks for the faithful and fans around the world to live the excitement of the event.

On the official website you can already listen and watch the finalists: https://catholicmusicawards.world/

The Catholic Music Awards are not only a celebration of musical talent, but also a bridge between faith and culture, supporting the evangelizing mission of the Church through the universal language of music.

