Finalists announced for CATHOLIC MUSIC AWARDS 2025, the Grammys of Catholic music

(ZENIT News / Rome, 06.19.2025).- It’s official: the finalists for the Catholic Music Awards 2025,  the major international event celebrating excellence in Catholic music in Spanish, English,  Italian and Portuguese, have been announced.

Created to promote and encourage the art of music at the service of the faith, from an idea  of the Fraternity and Fundación Ramón Pané headed by Cardinal Oscar Rodríguez Maradiaga and Brother Ricardo Grzona, the award has been consolidated as a reference  for artists and communities that promote Christian values through music, with an intercultural  and multilingual vision. This First Edition, which promises to be one of the most crowded and  competitive, includes 19 categories covering various genres, styles and pastoral purposes,  recognizing the artistic talent, technical quality and spiritual impact of the works in  competition:

  1. Best Album
  2. Best female singer
  3. Best male singer
  4. Best Unpublished Song
  5. Best liturgical song
  6. Best song of praise
  7. Best evangelization song
  8. Best Marian song
  9. Best song for catechesis
  10. Best parish choir
  11. Best pop song
  12. Best tropical song
  13. Best group, band or duo
  14. Best urban song
  15. Best rock song
  16. Best song in any language
  17. Best production
  18. Best sound engineering
  19. Best music video

The finalists were selected by an international jury composed of experts from the world of  music and pastoral care, after a careful evaluation of the evangelical content, artistic value  and technical professionalism.

A press conference will be held at the Vatican on Saturday, July 26th at 11:00 AM. The award ceremony will be held on Sunday, July 27, 2025 at 7:00 PM. The event will be  held at the Auditorium Conciliazione at the Vatican and will be broadcast live on social  networks for the faithful and fans around the world to live the excitement of the event.

On the official website you can already listen and watch the finalists: https://catholicmusicawards.world/  

The Catholic Music Awards are not only a celebration of musical talent, but also a bridge  between faith and culture, supporting the evangelizing mission of the Church through the  universal language of music.

