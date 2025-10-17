Unpublished Book by Robert Francis Prevost – Leo XIV at the Frankfurt Book Fair

(ZENIT News / Rome, 17.10.2025).- On the occasion of the Frankfurt Book Fair, which opened on October 15, the Order of Saint Augustine and the Vatican Publishing House announced the publication in the coming months of Robert Francis Prevost, O.S.A. — Leo XIV’s book, «Free Under Grace: Writings and Meditations 2001-2013,” a volume that will offer the public, for the first time, the interventions of the present Pontiff written during his time as Prior General of the Augustinian Order.»

The text will offer a deeper understanding of the spirituality of Pope Leo XIV thanks to the previously unpublished pages that collect reflections, meditations, homilies, and interventions by Robert Francis Prevost, texts that share the Augustinian spirituality of the man who became Pope.

The text will be published in Italian by the Vatican Publishing House (LEV) in the spring of 2026. Father Joseph Lawrence Farrell, O.S.A., current Prior General of the Order of Saint Augustine, commented: «This book, which compiles many of the communications of the then Prior General Robert Francis Prevost, O.S.A., offers an overview of some of the important themes developed during his years as Prior General of the Order of Saint Augustine.»

«We are very pleased to participate in the Frankfurt Book Fair by presenting this book by Robert Francis Prevost, O.S.A. — Leo XIV –, to publishers around the world,» said Lorenzo Fazzini, Editorial Director of the Libreria Editrice Vaticana (LEV). «This text will offer readers the writings of the period when the Pope was an Augustinian Friar and Superior of his Order. It is a volume eagerly awaited by readers around the world.»