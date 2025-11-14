150,000 People Have Already Registered to See the Mortal Remains of St. Francis of Assisi

(ZENIT News; Assisi, 14.11. 2025).- The first extended public exhibition of the mortal remains of St. Francis has reached an extraordinary milestone: more than 150,000 reservations have been made by pilgrims from all corners of the world, to visit between February 22 and March 22, 2026. This result testifies to the universality of the message of the Saint of Assisi and the timeless appeal of his figure.

“It is always a surprise,” said Friar Giulio Cesareo, OFMConv., Director of the Communications Office of the Sacred Convent, “to see how much love people have for Francis. It is true that he is a universal brother, and it is a great honor for us, his disciples and children, to be able to foster, through our commitment and work, an encounter with him, who still has so much to share and offer to the men and women of our time.”

An Event Open to All

Free reservations for the exhibition — which will be held in the lower church of the Basilica — remain open and can be made exclusively through the official Website www.sanfrancescovive.org (www.saintfrancisliveson.org), where all information can be found regarding the event and the 2026 Franciscan Centenary at the Basilica of San Francisco, which will commemorate the 800th anniversary of the Saint’s death.

Pilgrims can also subscribe to the newsletter on the Website, to receive regular updates and useful information.

Digital Content and Updates

The Community of Friars offers information and resources on social media and the Basilica’s official Website to accompany pilgrims on their spiritual journey. Content is published weekly: informative content on Tuesdays and more cultural and spiritual content on Saturdays. The «Saint Francis Digital» app also provides access to all the information needed to fully experience the exhibition and the Franciscan Centenary.

Franciscan Centenary 2026

This exhibition is part of the celebrations for the Franciscan Centenary of 2026, an opportunity to remember not so much the death of Saint Francis, but above all his life and his message, which continues to inspire millions of people. Hence the motto «Saint Francis Lives On.» The Gospel image that accompanies this experience is that of a seed that falls to the ground and dies to bear fruit: «Unless a grain of wheat falls into the earth and dies, it remains alone; but if it dies, it bears much fruit» (John 12:24). Likewise, Francis of Assisi is a fertile seed — as his weathered body testifies — capable of germinating and bearing fruit in time. The Centenary will therefore be a moment to draw inspiration from the figure of Francis and his message, which remains relevant in today’s society.