Leo XIV surpasses Francis in popularity according to first published survey: these are the percentages

(ZENIT News / Rome, 06.19.2025).- Pope Leo XIV is already resonating deeply with American Catholics, according to a recent poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey, taken between June 5 and 9, found that 65 percent of U.S. Catholics view the new pope favorably, while only 6 percent expressed a negative opinion. A significant 29 percent said they were not yet familiar enough with him to say.

These figures place Pope Leo ahead of his predecessor, Pope Francis, in early approval ratings among U.S. Catholics. A comparable poll from 2015 showed Francis with a 59 percent favorability rating two years into his papacy. The early optimism toward Pope Leo appears not only to reflect Catholic enthusiasm but also a broader political and generational openness toward his message.

Uniquely positioned as the first pope born in the United States, Leo XIV’s American identity has become a cultural touchstone and source of pride. A native of Chicago’s South Side, the new pope hasn’t shied away from his roots. His recent video message to thousands gathered at the White Sox’s Rate Field drew headlines for its warmth and its call to «strengthen community and friendship as brothers and sisters, in your families, parishes, the archdiocese, and the world.»

Perhaps more surprising is the cross-party appeal Leo has managed to garner. According to the survey, 48 percent of Democrats and 42 percent of Republicans view him favorably—a sign that his emphasis on unity, compassion, and bridge-building is cutting through polarized political divisions.

In his inaugural homily as pope, Leo XIV declared that the Church must serve as a «beacon of unity for the world,» calling on Catholics everywhere to open their arms to others, live the Gospel with courage, and embrace history with the Spirit’s guidance. That message appears to be landing well, especially at a moment when the global Church—and indeed, much of the world—remains fractured by ideological tensions.

Leo’s promise to lead a more reconciliatory Church has sparked hope across a wide range of Catholic communities. Observers note that while Pope Francis inspired many with his reformist tone, his tenure also stirred deep divisions, particularly in the U.S. over issues such as liturgy, sexuality, and political engagement. For many, Leo represents an opportunity for healing.

The AP-NORC survey also highlighted demographic trends in support: nearly half of Americans over 60 view the pope favorably, while 40 percent of those under 30 expressed a positive opinion—suggesting that the new pontiff’s appeal spans generations, though with some room to grow among younger adults.

Among non-Catholics, reactions remain more cautious. Many evangelical Protestants and religiously unaffiliated Americans expressed no firm opinion yet, with about half still undecided and around 10 percent registering a negative view. Still, analysts note that this early ambiguity may reflect unfamiliarity rather than entrenched opposition.

What seems clear is that Leo XIV’s early months have been marked by an unusual level of goodwill and anticipation, especially from his native country. Though his long-term impact remains to be seen, the numbers suggest that many U.S. Catholics—and Americans more broadly—are eager for a spiritual leader who not only speaks their language but understands their landscape.

In the words of one Chicago priest, “People don’t just see him as the pope. They see him as one of us—someone who’s walked their streets, knows their culture, and carries their hopes.” Whether this early enthusiasm translates into long-term trust and reform will depend on how Leo navigates the coming years. For now, his message of unity seems to be exactly what many were waiting to hear.

