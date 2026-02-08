Mission
It’s for Real: Church in Spain Launches Website About Pope’s Visit and Announces Working Teams for Barcelona.
Local Church, Pope Leo XIV

The Catholic Church in Spain has announced its plan for the Pope's visit to the country. Photo: Vatican Media

It’s for Real: Church in Spain Launches Website About Pope’s Visit and Announces Working Teams for Barcelona.

During the second weekend of February, an official Website will be launched, which includes all the information available so far about this possible visit by Leo XIV: conelpapa.e

febrero 08, 2026 21:17
(ZENIT News / Madrid, 02.06.2026).- The Catholic Church in Spain has announced its plan for the Pope’s visit to the country. A working group will coordinate with teams from the dioceses of Madrid, Barcelona, ​​the Canary Islands, and Tenerife. These preparation teams are working in anticipation of the Pope’s trip to Spain being confirmed.

During the second weekend of February, an official Website will be launched that includes all the information available so far about this possible visit by Leo XIV: conelpapa.e

On the afternoon of Friday, February 6, a first meeting took place between the people working in the different organized groups and commissions, with the presence of the President of the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE), Monsignor Luis Argüello, and the Bishops of the dioceses involved in the visit: Cardinal José Cobo, Archbishop of Madrid; Cardinal Juan José Omella, Archbishop of Barcelona; Monsignor José Mazuelos Pérez, Bishop of the Canary Islands; Monsignor Eloy Alberto Santiago, Bishop of Tenerife, and the Nuncio in Spain, Monsignor Piero Pioppo.

Organizing Committee

The National Coordination Committee Is Composed of:

Monsignor Luis Argüello García

Monsignor Francisco César García Magán

Yago de la Cierva, General Coordinator

Fernando Giménez Barriocanal, Deputy General Coordinator

Ramón Navarro, Liturgy

Francisco Romero, Fran Ramirez, Miguel Garrigós, and Rafael Vázquez, Pastoral Care

Rafael Rubio, Communications

Paula Alío and David Martín, Finance and Logistics

Carlos López, Sofía García, and María Pilar Fernández, Care of Bishops

José Carlos San Juan and Natalia Salinas, Protocol and Accreditation Ana Villaverde, Innovation and Technology Office

The Organizing Committee of the Spanish Episcopal Conference Is Composed of:

Ramón Navarro, Liturgy

Francisco Romero, Fran Ramírez, Miguel Garrigós and Rafael Vázquez, Pastoral Care

Josetxo Vera, Communications

Paula Alío and David Martín, Finance and Logistics

Carlos López, Sofía García, Care of Bishops

José Carlos San Juan and Natalia Salinas, Protocol and Accreditations

Ana Villaverde, Technological Innovation Office

The Local Organizing Committee of Barcelona Is Composed of:

Monsignor David Abadías

Father Eric Puig, Coordinator

Esteve Camps, Deputy Coordinator

Josep Teixido, Liturgy

Carles Bosch, Pastoral Care

Xavier Martínez, Economy

Xavier Purcallà, Communications

The Local Organizing Committee of the Canary Islands Is Composed of:

Enélida Hernández, Pastoral Care

José Antonio García, Economy and Infrastructure

Aday González, Liturgy

María Rosa de la Nuez, Protocol

Raúl Arencibia, Communications

The Local Organizing Committee of Madrid Is Composed of: 

Monsignor Vicente Martín, Coordinator

José María Albalad, Economy

Laura Moreno, Director of Pastoral Care]

Sara de la Torre, Communications

Daniel Escobar, Liturgy

Fernando Giménez Barriocanal, Organization

Paula Rodríguez, Secretary of the Executive Commission

Yago de la Cierva, Technical Director

The Local Organizing Committee of Tenerife Is Composed of:

Antonio Pérez Morales, Coordinator

Gladys Rodríguez Hernández, Logistics and Accreditation

Victor Manuel Oliva and Rosario Esther, Economy and Infrastructure

Juan Antonio Guedes and Maria José García, Pastoral Care

Carlos Pérez and Cristo David Yusta, Communications

Website About the Possible Visit of the Pope

The Website includes a section with frequently asked questions regarding the Pope’s possible visit, such as what is known so far, why more details are lacking, the purpose of the Pope’s visit, and what to do if someone wants to help. Following this is a section with information for those willing to participate in the preparations for this visit, whether as a volunteer, through a company, or by making a donation.

Another section of the Website is dedicated to preparing for the Pope’s possible visit to Spain, with information about the Church in Spain and content to deepen one’s faith and learn more about Leo XIV. There is also a section with details about the Committees and another for the press.

 

Local Church, Pope Leo XIV
