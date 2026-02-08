It’s for Real: Church in Spain Launches Website About Pope’s Visit and Announces Working Teams for Barcelona.

(ZENIT News / Madrid, 02.06.2026).- The Catholic Church in Spain has announced its plan for the Pope’s visit to the country. A working group will coordinate with teams from the dioceses of Madrid, Barcelona, the Canary Islands, and Tenerife. These preparation teams are working in anticipation of the Pope’s trip to Spain being confirmed.
During the second weekend of February, an official Website will be launched that includes all the information available so far about this possible visit by Leo XIV: conelpapa.e
On the afternoon of Friday, February 6, a first meeting took place between the people working in the different organized groups and commissions, with the presence of the President of the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE), Monsignor Luis Argüello, and the Bishops of the dioceses involved in the visit: Cardinal José Cobo, Archbishop of Madrid; Cardinal Juan José Omella, Archbishop of Barcelona; Monsignor José Mazuelos Pérez, Bishop of the Canary Islands; Monsignor Eloy Alberto Santiago, Bishop of Tenerife, and the Nuncio in Spain, Monsignor Piero Pioppo.
Organizing Committee
The National Coordination Committee Is Composed of:
Monsignor Luis Argüello García
Monsignor Francisco César García Magán
Yago de la Cierva, General Coordinator
Fernando Giménez Barriocanal, Deputy General Coordinator
Ramón Navarro, Liturgy
Francisco Romero, Fran Ramirez, Miguel Garrigós, and Rafael Vázquez, Pastoral Care
Rafael Rubio, Communications
Paula Alío and David Martín, Finance and Logistics
Carlos López, Sofía García, and María Pilar Fernández, Care of Bishops
José Carlos San Juan and Natalia Salinas, Protocol and Accreditation Ana Villaverde, Innovation and Technology Office
The Local Organizing Committee of Barcelona Is Composed of:
Monsignor David Abadías
Father Eric Puig, Coordinator
Esteve Camps, Deputy Coordinator
Josep Teixido, Liturgy
Carles Bosch, Pastoral Care
Xavier Martínez, Economy
Xavier Purcallà, Communications
The Local Organizing Committee of the Canary Islands Is Composed of:
Enélida Hernández, Pastoral Care
José Antonio García, Economy and Infrastructure
Aday González, Liturgy
María Rosa de la Nuez, Protocol
Raúl Arencibia, Communications
The Local Organizing Committee of Madrid Is Composed of:
Monsignor Vicente Martín, Coordinator
José María Albalad, Economy
Laura Moreno, Director of Pastoral Care]
Sara de la Torre, Communications
Daniel Escobar, Liturgy
Fernando Giménez Barriocanal, Organization
Paula Rodríguez, Secretary of the Executive Commission
Yago de la Cierva, Technical Director
The Local Organizing Committee of Tenerife Is Composed of:
Antonio Pérez Morales, Coordinator
Gladys Rodríguez Hernández, Logistics and Accreditation
Victor Manuel Oliva and Rosario Esther, Economy and Infrastructure
Juan Antonio Guedes and Maria José García, Pastoral Care
Carlos Pérez and Cristo David Yusta, Communications
Website About the Possible Visit of the Pope
The Website includes a section with frequently asked questions regarding the Pope’s possible visit, such as what is known so far, why more details are lacking, the purpose of the Pope’s visit, and what to do if someone wants to help. Following this is a section with information for those willing to participate in the preparations for this visit, whether as a volunteer, through a company, or by making a donation.
Another section of the Website is dedicated to preparing for the Pope’s possible visit to Spain, with information about the Church in Spain and content to deepen one’s faith and learn more about Leo XIV. There is also a section with details about the Committees and another for the press.