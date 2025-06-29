Food as a weapon of war: Caritas Denounces Weaponization of Food on Gaza

(ZENIT News / Jerusalem, 06.29.2025).- As famine tightens its grip on Gaza, Caritas Internationalis has issued a stark condemnation of what it calls the deliberate use of food as a weapon of war. In a powerful appeal released on June 25, the global Catholic humanitarian network accused Israel of obstructing humanitarian aid and intensifying a crisis that has already claimed over 55,000 civilian lives.

“This is not simply a humanitarian emergency—it is a moral catastrophe,” the statement reads. “People in Gaza are being forced to choose between starvation and risking death in search of food.”

The Vatican-affiliated federation, active in over 200 countries and territories, echoed the urgent plea made days earlier by Pope Leo XIV, who called for an immediate ceasefire and lasting peace in the Middle East. In particular, the Pope lamented the unfolding «human tragedy» in Gaza, highlighting the toll not just in lives lost but in shattered families and a generation left traumatized and adrift.

Caritas warned that beyond the statistics lies a deeper erosion of human dignity. “Entire families have been erased, and hope has been extinguished for tens of thousands,” the statement declared. “The youth of Gaza face a future emptied of opportunity, defined only by trauma and ruin.”

At the heart of the crisis, Caritas alleges, is the systematic denial of access to humanitarian assistance. The group accuses Israeli authorities of enforcing an illegal blockade that has prevented most professional aid organizations from delivering supplies. “The militarization of aid and the blockade of humanitarian channels have plunged the population into a condition that is not only desperate but unacceptable by any ethical or legal standard,” the statement said.

The humanitarian organization also expressed alarm over what it described as the erosion of international law and the failure of governments to uphold their commitments. “The selective blindness of the global community is enabling widespread violations of international norms,” it noted, pointing to recent attacks on Christian communities in Syria and increasing instability across the region.

In addition to the suffering in Gaza, Caritas voiced concern about broader regional dynamics, including recent clashes and ambiguous ceasefire announcements between Israel and Iran. “The signals are murky, the violence is escalating, and the international response remains disjointed,” the group warned.

Caritas is urging world leaders to move beyond rhetoric and embrace decisive, coordinated diplomacy aimed at halting the spiral of violence. “Words alone cannot rebuild homes or heal the wounded. The world needs political courage—leadership that places humanity and the common good above national interests,” the statement insisted.

In a particularly forceful passage, Caritas called on the international community to act decisively to avert further catastrophe: “The world cannot afford a third world war. Diplomacy must not be an afterthought—it must be the first response.”

The organization closed its appeal with a direct message to political leaders: protect civilians, unblock humanitarian corridors, and engage all actors in meaningful peace negotiations. “This is a test of global conscience. Failing it would be an unforgivable abdication of our shared responsibility to protect life and preserve peace.”

