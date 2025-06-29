Study reveals that praying the Rosary is an important mental health ally. This is what the research says

(ZENIT News / Rome, 06.29.2025).- A groundbreaking international study is shedding new light on the rosary, revealing that this centuries-old Catholic devotion may offer psychological benefits rivaling popular secular meditation practices.

Published in the Journal of Religion and Health, the study brings fresh attention to the rosary as a potential ally in addressing modern mental health challenges. Conducted by researchers from Italy, Poland, and Spain, the study surveyed 361 practicing Catholics and found strong correlations between regular rosary prayer and enhanced well-being, empathy, and emotional resilience.

The rosary is reemerging in 2025 as a practice with surprising relevance. Lead researcher Fr. Lluis Oviedo of the Pontifical University Antonianum in Rome said the team was motivated by a desire to explore whether the rosary could provide benefits similar to those credited to mindfulness meditation. The results surpassed expectations.

“Our data shows that praying the rosary isn’t just a spiritual practice—it’s a mental health resource,” Fr. Oviedo explained. “It promotes calm, combats anxiety, fosters empathy, and helps people cope with adversity.”

Perhaps most striking is who’s praying it. The study found that 62.2 percent of participants held postgraduate or master’s degrees, defying the stereotype that traditional devotions appeal mainly to the less educated. “It’s a sign that the rosary is quietly but powerfully bridging cultural and educational divides,” said Fr. Oviedo.

The findings come amid a global mental health crisis and growing dissatisfaction with expensive or inaccessible wellness trends. In countries like the United States, where the wellness industry is a multibillion-dollar enterprise, the rosary emerges as a virtually free alternative requiring only time and intention.

Cultural differences also played a role in the study. Polish participants showed the highest frequency of rosary practice, consistent with the country’s deep Catholic roots. Italian respondents demonstrated the greatest levels of empathy, suggesting a strong communal benefit. In Spain, while fewer participants prayed the rosary regularly, those who did reported notable psychological benefits, reflecting the country’s evolving religious landscape.

Participants cited peace, clarity, and a sense of protection as key outcomes of the practice. One Spanish woman said, “After my husband died, I was drowning in grief. Praying the rosary gave me strength to get through each day. It saved my life.”

Compared to secular mindfulness—which often comes packaged in apps, retreats, or courses—the rosary’s simplicity and accessibility make it especially valuable for those with limited resources. It also challenges common assumptions in Western academia. A search of PubMed yielded over 30,000 entries for “mindfulness” but only 13 for “rosary prayer,” exposing a clear cultural bias.

The study’s data showed that praying the rosary helps lower anxiety, while increasing optimism. Social stereotypes portraying devout practice as isolating were debunked: higher rosary use correlated with greater empathy and social connection, not withdrawal.

Fr. Oviedo sees these findings as a call for theological renewal. “We need a theology that listens to lived experience,” he said. “Devotions like the rosary are not outdated—they’re lived expressions of faith that shape how people endure suffering and find meaning. If theology continues to ignore these practices, it risks becoming disconnected from the real lives of believers.”

Beyond Catholicism, the findings have wider implications. As public health systems seek culturally sensitive approaches to mental well-being, the rosary could serve as a case study in how religious traditions can support psychological flourishing. In Germany, Italy, and even secularizing Spain, this study may help bridge growing divides between faith and modern therapeutic approaches.

In Poland, where Catholic identity is often politically charged, the research may reinforce support for spiritual traditions amid increasing secular pressure from the European Union. Meanwhile, in countries like the U.S., the findings may provoke questions about why such accessible, tradition-rich practices have been overlooked in favor of commodified wellness trends.

