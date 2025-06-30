The Apostles Peter and Paul explained and applied to today’s Church by Pope Leo XIV

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 06.29.2025).- At noon on Sunday, June 29, Pope Leo XIV leaned out of the window of the papal apartment overlooking St. Peter’s Square to greet hundreds of people gathered to pray with him the Marian prayer of the Angelus and listen to his address. We offer below the English translation of the Pope’s words:

***

Dear brothers and sisters, happy Sunday!

Today is the great feast of the Church of Rome, which was born of the witness of the Apostles Peter and Paul, and made fruitful by the outpouring of their blood and that of many martyrs. Even today, throughout the world, there continue to be Christians whom the Gospel inspires to be generous and courageous even to the sacrifice of their lives. We can speak of an ecumenism of blood, an unseen yet profound unity among Christian Churches that are not yet in full and visible communion. I would like to confirm on this solemn feast that my episcopal ministry is at the service of unity, and that the Church of Rome is committed by the blood shed by Saints Peter and Paul to serving in love the communion of all Churches.

The rock from which Peter received his name is Jesus Christ. He is the rock rejected by the builders, whom God made the cornerstone. This very Square, and the Papal Basilicas of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, are a sign of how that reversal continues in our own day. They are located on the outskirts of the city, “Outside the Walls,” as we say even today. What appears great and glorious to us today, was originally rejected and excluded because it ran counter to the thinking of this world. Those who follow Jesus must tread the path of the Beatitudes, where poverty of spirit, meekness, mercy, hunger and thirst for justice, and peace-making are often met with opposition and even persecution. Yet God’s glory shines forth in his friends and continues to shape them along the way, passing from conversion to conversion.

Dear brothers and sisters, at the tombs of the Apostles, which have been the object of pilgrimage for almost two thousand years, we come to realize that we too can pass from conversion to conversion. The New Testament does not conceal the errors, conflicts and sins of those whom we venerate as the greatest Apostles. Their greatness was shaped by forgiveness. The risen Lord reached out to them more than once, to put them back on the right path. Jesus never calls just one time. That is why we can always hope. The Jubilee is itself a reminder of this.

Unity in the Church and among the Churches, dear sisters and brothers, is fostered by forgiveness and mutual trust, beginning with our families and communities. If Jesus can trust us, we can certainly trust one another in his name. May the Apostles Peter and Paul, together with the Virgin Mary, intercede for us, so that in this, our wounded world, the Church may always be a home and school of communion.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.