Mission
Hot Topics
USA: Supreme Court Upholds States’ Power to Cut Medicaid Funds to Abortion Providers in Landmark Decision
Statement by then Father Prevost, now Leo XIV, against the death penalty in the U.S. comes to light
Corporate support for “gay pride” falls. Campaign launched by people who left LGBT+ activism
Questions about liturgy: St. Michael Prayer, Long and Short
The Crippling Effect of Modern Discernment
Top UN Women’s Rights Expert Declares War on Gender Ideology
Hunger as a weapon of war: this is what Pope Leo XIV’s letter to the President of FAO says
Official: publication of the “Guidelines for the implementation phase of the Synod” is announced
Supreme Court Backs Parental Rights in Landmark Ruling on LGBTQ+ Curriculum in Public Schools
Will Leo XIV Remove Restrictions on The Traditional Mass? A Cardinal Has Asked Him to Do So. This Is What He Said
Homosexuality, Testimonies

The Ruth Institute recently launched its Leaving Pride Behind campaign

Corporate support for “gay pride” falls. Campaign launched by people who left LGBT+ activism

A new survey finds that 43% of Fortune 1,000 companies are dialing back their external support for Pride Month in 2025

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
julio 01, 2025 17:32Homosexuality, Testimonies
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Lake Chareles, Louisiana, 07.01.2025).- A new survey finds that 43% of Fortune 1,000 companies are dialing back their external support for Pride Month in 2025. Social media feeds, once filled with rainbow-themed branding, are strikingly subdued this year. Meanwhile, Gallup polling shows public support for same-sex marriage has dipped from 71% in 2022 to 68% in 2025. Among Republicans, the drop is even more dramatic—from 55% to just 41% over the past three years.

“This isn’t just about corporations hedging their bets—it’s about a growing number of Americans who are questioning the goals and tactics of LGBT activism,” said Dr. Morse. “People are beginning to see the cost of this ideology, especially when it conflicts with faith, family, and biological reality.”

In response to this cultural moment, The Ruth Institute recently launched its Leaving Pride Behind campaign, which amplifies the powerful testimonies of men and women who have walked away from homosexual behavior and identity. The campaign highlights stories of transformation, healing, and faith —and challenges the notion that sexual identity must be permanent or celebrated through political activism.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
julio 01, 2025 17:32Homosexuality, Testimonies
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now