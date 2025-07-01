Corporate support for “gay pride” falls. Campaign launched by people who left LGBT+ activism

(ZENIT News / Lake Chareles, Louisiana, 07.01.2025).- A new survey finds that 43% of Fortune 1,000 companies are dialing back their external support for Pride Month in 2025. Social media feeds, once filled with rainbow-themed branding, are strikingly subdued this year. Meanwhile, Gallup polling shows public support for same-sex marriage has dipped from 71% in 2022 to 68% in 2025. Among Republicans, the drop is even more dramatic—from 55% to just 41% over the past three years.

“This isn’t just about corporations hedging their bets—it’s about a growing number of Americans who are questioning the goals and tactics of LGBT activism,” said Dr. Morse. “People are beginning to see the cost of this ideology, especially when it conflicts with faith, family, and biological reality.”

In response to this cultural moment, The Ruth Institute recently launched its Leaving Pride Behind campaign, which amplifies the powerful testimonies of men and women who have walked away from homosexual behavior and identity. The campaign highlights stories of transformation, healing, and faith —and challenges the notion that sexual identity must be permanent or celebrated through political activism.

