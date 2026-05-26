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Controversies

The episcopal consecration without papal permission will take place in Écône on July 1st.

Lefebvrists Announce the Names of Four Bishops They Will Ordain Without Papal Permission

On Wednesday, May 14, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, in the name of the Roman Pontiff, reaffirmed that the ordinations announced by the Lefebvrists «lack the corresponding pontifical mandate.» This gesture constitutes «a schismatic act» and «formal adherence to the movement constitutes a grave offense against God and carries with it the excommunication duly established by Church law.»

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mayo 26, 2026 10:21Controversies
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(ZENIT News / Rome, 05.26. 2026) – The Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X, better known as the «Lefebvrists» (after their founder, Marcel Lefebvre), announced on Tuesday, May 26, the names of the four priests who will receive episcopal ordination without the Holy Father’s permission. The episcopal consecration without papal permission will take place in Écône on July 1st.

According to a statement from the General House, «In an attitude of respect for the supreme authority of the universal Church, the files of these priests were presented to the Holy Father, accompanied by some explanations necessary for the correct understanding of this initiative, in the very particular and exceptional context of these episcopal consecrations.»

The four priests are:

  • Father Pascal Schreiber, of Swiss nationality;
  • Father Michael Goldade, of U.S. nationality;
  • Father Michel Poinsinet de Sivry, of French nationality;
  • Father Marc Hanappier of French nationality.

The Superior General of the Fraternity reaffirmed that the election and consecration of these chosen individuals do not stem from any desire to claim jurisdictional power or to establish an authority parallel to the Church. They in no way constitute a denial, a rejection, or a challenge to the supreme, full, and immediate jurisdictional power of the Vicar of Christ over the universal Church.

The ceremony of July 1st will have no other purpose than to ensure the continuity of the administration of the Sacraments of Holy Orders and Confirmation, as well as the sacramentals reserved to Bishops, according to the traditional practice of the Holy Roman Church and the perennial faith.

On Wednesday, May 14, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith ratified, in the name of the Roman Pontiff, that the ordinations announced by the Lefebvrists «lack the corresponding pontifical mandate. This act constitutes a schismatic act» and «formal adherence to the schism constitutes a grave offense against God and carries with it the excommunication duly established by the law of the Church.»

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mayo 26, 2026 10:21Controversies
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