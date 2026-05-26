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Pope Leo XIV

the new Ferrari Luce was unveiled; as a token of appreciation, John Elkann presented the car's steering wheel to the Pope.

Italian Car Company Presents Ferrari Luce to Pope Leo XIV and Gifts Him the Steering Wheel

John Elkann donated the car’s steering wheel to the Pope

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mayo 26, 2026 10:13Pope Leo XIV
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(ZENIT News / Castel Gandolfo, 05.26. 2026).- On Tuesday morning, May 26, a delegation from the Ferrari car company, headed by President John Elkann and CEO Benedetto Vigna, along with other company executives and technicians, were received by His Holiness Pope Leo XIV at his residence in Castel Gandolfo.

President Elkann commented: «It was a great thrill and an immense honor to meet with His Holiness alongside our colleagues at Ferrari. It was an extraordinary moment of human and symbolic value, one that inspires all of us, who are part of our company, to continue our journey with passion, responsibility, and confidence toward the future. An occasion that will forever be etched in our memories and in the history of Ferrari.»

During the meeting, the new Ferrari Luce was unveiled; as a token of appreciation, John Elkann presented the car’s steering wheel to the Pope.

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mayo 26, 2026 10:13Pope Leo XIV
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