Vatican Assembles Independent Tribunal to Try Former Jesuit Marko Rupnik

(ZENIT News / Rome, 07.06.2025).- In a move that underscores the Vatican’s stated commitment to transparency and justice in the face of clerical abuse allegations, the Holy See has formally constituted a canonical tribunal to adjudicate the case of Marko Rupnik, the former Jesuit priest and internationally known artist accused of serial abuse of religious sisters.

The announcement was made on July 3 by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. In statements to the press following a press conference at the Vatican during which the new Mass form “for the care of creation” was presented, Fernández confirmed that the tribunal will be composed entirely of judges “independent and external” to the dicastery he oversees.

“This decision is meant to eliminate any perception that the Dicastery or the Holy See has an interest in the outcome or is subject to pressure,” Fernández stated. “The judges were selected precisely because they are beyond reproach and raise no suspicion of partiality.”

The names of the appointed judges have not yet been disclosed, nor has a start date been announced for the canonical proceedings. Fernández emphasized that the tribunal must first carry out procedural formalities, including formally notifying victims—a process he described as both technically complex and requiring strict confidentiality.

The case of Rupnik, a Slovenian priest lauded for his religious mosaics and spiritual retreats, has sent shockwaves through the global Church. Former members of religious communities have come forward in recent years alleging that Rupnik engaged in manipulative and abusive behavior over a period spanning decades, often within the context of spiritual direction or the confessional.

The Vatican initially excommunicated Rupnik for absolving in confession an accomplice to a sin against the sixth commandment—an extremely serious canonical offense. However, the excommunication was lifted just a month later under unclear circumstances, raising questions about consistency and accountability within canonical procedures.

When questioned about the sequence that followed the process of lifting the excommunication, Fernandez responded: “It happens far more often than people think, sometimes even within the same day.” His comment has sparked both bewilderment and criticism among observers, many of whom have demanded greater clarity on how such serious penalties can be imposed and then withdrawn so quickly.

The trial of Rupnik—whenever it begins—will be closely watched not only because of the gravity of the allegations but also due to the broader questions it raises about institutional reform, episcopal responsibility, and the treatment of victims within the Catholic Church. The case is particularly sensitive because of Rupnik’s former prominence in Vatican circles and his once close ties with powerful Jesuit networks and Church institutions.

The Vatican’s insistence on the tribunal’s independence is intended to assuage concerns that the Church might once again be tempted to manage abuse allegations internally with minimal public scrutiny. However, victims’ advocates caution that independence on paper must translate into rigor in practice.

“This tribunal must not become another performance of credibility,” said a canon lawyer familiar with abuse cases. “The Church has a rare opportunity here to demonstrate that it can act with both justice and compassion. The world is watching.”

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.