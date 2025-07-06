Laywoman Appointed Chancellor of Mexico City Archdiocese in Historic First

(ZENIT News / Mexico City, 07.06.2025).- For the first time in its history, the Archdiocese of Mexico City — the spiritual heart of the world’s second-largest Catholic nation — has appointed a laywoman to the role of chancellor. María Magdalena Ibarrola y Suárez, a longtime official in the chancery and current vice-chancellor, will formally take office on August 15, 2025.

Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes, Archbishop Primate of Mexico, announced the groundbreaking appointment after consultation with his auxiliary bishops. He described it as a meaningful step toward a more synodal and co-responsible Church that fully embraces the diverse gifts of its faithful.

“This appointment marks a significant milestone in our pastoral and administrative journey,” Aguiar said. “It signals our commitment to a Church that is open to the richness of charisms present in the People of God.”

The chancellor’s office plays a vital, if often quiet, role in the life of a diocese. The chancellor is responsible for safeguarding the Church’s official records, ensuring the integrity of canonical documents, and assisting the bishop in the legal and administrative functions of pastoral governance. Historically, it has been a role reserved for clergy — a precedent that Ibarrola’s appointment now disrupts.

Her path to this moment was not abrupt. A seasoned professional with a background in canon law and institutional administration, Ibarrola has worked for years at the heart of the archdiocese’s central offices. Her deep familiarity with Church law and ecclesial structures, along with what Cardinal Aguiar called a “witness of faith and ecclesial commitment,” made her a natural candidate for the role.

Observers within the archdiocese have noted that in recent years, under Ibarrola’s guidance as vice-chancellor, the chancery has improved its internal coordination and responsiveness. It has fostered greater collaboration with other diocesan departments and streamlined processes for clergy, religious, and laypeople alike.

She succeeds Father Alan Téllez Aguilar, who will step down on August 14 after six years in office to pursue doctoral studies in canon law in Rome. Cardinal Aguiar expressed gratitude for Téllez’s service, noting his dedication and fidelity to the archdiocese’s leadership and mission.

Beyond its administrative implications, Ibarrola’s appointment carries powerful symbolic weight. It comes at a time when the Catholic Church — particularly under the influence of Pope Francis — is seeking more ways to engage women in meaningful roles, including those that touch upon decision-making and leadership.

“This is not just a personal achievement or an internal promotion,” said a source close to the archdiocesan leadership. “It’s a signpost for the kind of Church we are being called to become — one where women’s voices and contributions are not simply welcomed but relied upon.”

For Ibarrola, the months ahead will bring not only new responsibilities but also high expectations. As the first laywoman to hold this post, she steps into a role charged with both tradition and the possibility of transformation. And in doing so, she carries with her not just her own experience, but the hopes of many who envision a more inclusive Church, grounded in both fidelity and forward vision.

