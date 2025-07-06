Crisis Deepens in Lima Archdiocese Amid Abuse Allegations and Accusations of Mismanagement Under Cardinal Castillo

(ZENIT News / Lima, 07.06.2025).- The Archdiocese of Lima is now the focus of mounting scandal. With Cardinal Carlos Castillo Mattasoglio at its helm, a new wave of allegations—ranging from the mishandling of sexual abuse complaints to accusations of doctrinal deviation and administrative dysfunction—has exposed a deeply fractured local Church struggling to maintain credibility.

A key flashpoint involves a contemplative nun who claims she was sexually manipulated by Fr. Nilton Zárate, a priest allegedly close to Cardinal Castillo. According to a 2024 sworn statement obtained by U.S.-based outlet The Pillar, the nun describes years of inappropriate spiritual direction that veered into manipulation, coercion, and sexual boundary violations. The details she recounts suggest not only clerical abuse but possible violations of serious canonical law, including the absolution of an accomplice in a sin against the sixth commandment.

Despite reporting the abuse to archdiocesan authorities in 2020, the nun alleges that the investigation led by Fr. Jorge López and Fr. Edwin Limas was conducted in a humiliating, biased, and ultimately silencing manner. A senior cleric who witnessed the inquiry described it as «authoritarian and lacking basic human sensitivity,» claiming the sister was pressured into signing a misrepresented version of her testimony.

After the investigation, the nun says she was left in the dark. She was never formally notified of any outcome, only learning secondhand from her abbess—via auxiliary bishop Juan José Salaverry—that the case had been closed. This lack of transparency has only deepened suspicions of cover-up, particularly given the accused priest’s apparent continued ministry until March 2024.

The situation is not isolated. Clergy and insiders within the archdiocese allege a broader pattern: priests close to Cardinal Castillo are routinely shielded from canonical discipline, even in the face of serious allegations. Meanwhile, others—particularly those seen as theologically conservative or associated with Castillo’s predecessor, Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani—have found themselves sidelined, stripped of pastoral roles, and in some cases, left without income or housing.

“Some priests have had to move back in with their parents or rely on charity from former parishioners,” said one source. “They’ve committed no canonical offenses. Their only crime is not fitting in with the current administration.”

The so-called «house of clergy» in Lima, originally intended as a residence for elderly or transitional priests, has been dubbed «the Siberia of the archdiocese» by local clergy—a dumping ground for those exiled from active ministry.

Administrative upheaval has only added to the archdiocese’s turmoil. Since Castillo’s appointment, the judicial vicar’s office has reportedly become a revolving door. Investigations into abuse have stalled, and staffing has ballooned, leading to significant financial strain. According to sources, diocesan schools once known for their service to impoverished communities are now burdened by ideological content, inflated salaries, and the erosion of scholarship programs.

Attempts by Castillo to reform the archdiocese’s educational and pastoral direction have drawn further ire. Critics accuse him of promoting progressive theological agendas, often at odds with Catholic doctrine. The Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, historically under scrutiny by the Vatican for unorthodox teachings, is again at the center of controversy under Castillo’s support. In 2025, the university’s Faculty of Performing Arts promoted a play titled «María Maricón»—featuring a man dressed as the Virgin Mary—which was initially blocked by the government but later defended by the cardinal as a legitimate artistic exploration of gender and religion.

“The poster was offensive, but the work itself could have merit,” Castillo commented at the time, encouraging “dialogue” over “extremes.” Sources allege he worked behind the scenes to ensure the play was eventually performed under a different title.

Castillo’s theological ambiguity has been noted before. In a 2019 interview, he stated abortion “destroys life” but objected to Church efforts to limit pro-abortion policies, saying individuals should “reflect and decide freely.” He also once dismissed Eucharistic adoration as a means of conversion, claiming real transformation comes from “human dramas” and “encounters with people.”

Now aged 75, Castillo has submitted his resignation to Pope Francis, as required by canon law. Local clergy speculate that Pope Leo XIV, himself a former bishop in Peru, is closely watching the situation and is aware of long-standing tensions with Castillo.

“Castillo began his tenure with an audit of Cipriani’s finances but found nothing wrong,” a high-level source said. “Now the real mystery is what’s happening to the money under his leadership.”

The legacy of Cardinal Castillo appears increasingly defined not by renewal, but by division—between clergy and hierarchy, doctrine and ideology, reform and rupture.

