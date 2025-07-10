Inspiring: More Than 400 Iraqi Children Make Their First Communion

Mission
(ZENIT News / Mosul, 10.07.2025) – 450 boys and girls received their First Communion during the month of June, in various churches in the Syrian Catholic Archeparchy of Mosul, Iraq.

In Qaraqosh, known in Syriac as Baghdad and located in the Nineveh Province in northern Iraq, Christians were forcibly displaced from their historic homeland in the Plains by the Islamic State (ISIS) beginning in 2014. Many returned after the liberation in 2017, rebuilding churches and homes.

Archbishop Benedictus Hanno praised the steadfast faith of the local Christian community, which returned to its homeland despite the suffering endured by forced displacement. The Prelate stated in an interview with ACI MENA, the Arabic News Agency of EWTN News: «They did not hesitate to abandon their homes and possessions to preserve their faith . . . They are persecuted for their beliefs, and there is no nobler way than to cling to one’s faith.»

Qaraqosh is one of the largest Christian cities in the country. According to the Chancellery Office of the Syriac Catholic Archeparchy, the number of Syrian Catholics has fallen from 55,000 before the ISIS occupation to 27,000 today, not counting Christians of other Churches.

In his homilies, Archbishop Hanno highlighted the vital role of Catholic families for the cultivation of the faith in their children: «When father and mother are united in faith, the family becomes a fortified castle, capable of resisting temptation, evil, and moral deviation.»

«When we see this radiant group receiving the Body of Christ with faith, we know that our families remain steadfast in their commitment, and that our Church continues to grow and flourish.» He emphasized that the celebrations are «a great joy for our Church and a living testimony to the renewal and perseverance of the Christian faith.»

During Pope Francis’ historic visit to Iraq in 2021, he visited Qaraqosh and met with the faithful at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

 

