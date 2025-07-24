“Pope Leo XIV’s Paths”: New Tourist Route Is Presented in Peru

(ZENIT News / Chiclayo, Peru, 24.07. 2025) – On the evening of July 21, President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra of Peru presented the new tourist route «Pope Leo XIV’s Paths» in the city of Chiclayo, from where she called for a national crusade for peace.

The Head of State emphasized that this tourist route is the result of the joint efforts of the Executive branch, and of regional and local governments, all united by faith and a commitment to generating development and well-being.

She emphasized that the route promotes spiritual encounter through the cultural and natural heritage of regions such as Lambayeque, La Libertad, Piura, and Callao, where Leo XIV carried out his evangelizing work as a missionary and Bishop.

The initiative will soon include the Apurimac region, where Pope Leo XIV also worked.

«We are facing a route that not only runs through streets and churches, but also travels through the memory, faith and hope of a people who never ceased dreaming and who today can proudly say that we have a Peruvian Pope,» said the President, noting that this initiative is also a tribute to Leo XIV.

After recalling that the Supreme Pontiff is a man of peace, President Boluarte called on the people of Peru to join in a national crusade for peace and the construction of a country with a future, with justice and equity.

She also stated that the Pope Leo XIV route cannot be an isolated event, but rather a call for joint action to consolidate regions like Lambayeque and prepare them for the arrival of visitors.

In this regard, the President noted that projects are underway in the region, such as the improvement of the Sicán Museum, with an investment of nine million soles; the conservation of the Chiclayo Cathedral; and the strengthening of integrated solid waste management to improve the quality of life of the local residents.

The Head of State also expressed her wish that, when the visit of Pope Leo XIV to Peru takes place, he will find Peruvians united and determined to build a great and solidary homeland.

With information from the Government of Peru.

