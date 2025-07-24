Mission
Hot Topics
“Pope Leo XIV’s Paths”: New Tourist Route Is Presented in Peru
According to The New York Times Pope Leo XIV Is Among The Most Stylish People So Far in 2025
Community Life: A Possible Solution to the Priestly Crisis
How clergy and religious grapple with chastity in the tech age
The world’s largest mural dedicated to a pope: Argentina unveils mural dedicated to Pope Francis
US Olympic Committee bans biological men who identify as women from competing against women in women’s sports
Ukraine’s ultimatum to Russian Orthodox Christians
After 51 days in captivity, 11 hostages, including a priest, are freed in Nigeria
New Wave of Violence Against Christian Communities in Syria: Greek-Catholic Church Attacked and Bomb Plot Foiled at Maronite Church
How many Christians remain in Gaza after nearly two years of war? These are the data
Local Church, Pope Leo XIV

the route promotes spiritual encounter through the cultural and natural heritage Photo: ANDINA/Presidency of Peru

“Pope Leo XIV’s Paths”: New Tourist Route Is Presented in Peru

«We are facing a route that not only runs through streets and churches, but rather travels through the memory, faith, and hope of a people who never ceased dreaming and who today can proudly say that we have a Peruvian Pope,» said the country’s President, noting that this initiative is also a tribute to Leo XIV.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
julio 24, 2025 21:30Local Church, Pope Leo XIV
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Chiclayo, Peru, 24.07. 2025) – On the evening of July 21, President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra of Peru presented the new tourist route «Pope Leo XIV’s Paths» in the city of Chiclayo, from where she called for a national crusade for peace.

The Head of State emphasized that this tourist route is the result of the joint efforts of the Executive branch, and of regional and local governments, all united by faith and a commitment to generating development and well-being.

She emphasized that the route promotes spiritual encounter through the cultural and natural heritage of regions such as Lambayeque, La Libertad, Piura, and Callao, where Leo XIV carried out his evangelizing work as a missionary and Bishop.

The initiative will soon include the Apurimac region, where Pope Leo XIV also worked.

«We are facing a route that not only runs through streets and churches, but also travels through the memory, faith and hope of a people who never ceased dreaming and who today can proudly say that we have a Peruvian Pope,» said the President, noting that this initiative is also a tribute to Leo XIV.

Leo's Route Peru

After recalling that the Supreme Pontiff is a man of peace, President Boluarte called on the people of Peru to join in a national crusade for peace and the construction of a country with a future, with justice and equity.

She also stated that the Pope Leo XIV route cannot be an isolated event, but rather a call for joint action to consolidate regions like Lambayeque and prepare them for the arrival of visitors.

Úrsula Desilú León Chempén, Peru’s minister of tourism (left); President Dina Boluarte (center); and the current bishop of Chiclayo, Edinson Farfán, at the presentation of “Leo’s Route” in Lambayeque, Peru, on July 21, 2025. Credit: ANDINA/Presidency of Peru

In this regard, the President noted that projects are underway in the region, such as the improvement of the Sicán Museum, with an investment of nine million soles; the conservation of the Chiclayo Cathedral; and the strengthening of integrated solid waste management to improve the quality of life of the local residents.

Presidenta Boluarte lanza ruta del papa León XIV

The Head of State also expressed her wish that, when the visit of Pope Leo XIV to Peru takes place, he will find Peruvians united and determined to build a great and solidary homeland.

With information from the Government of Peru.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
julio 24, 2025 21:30Local Church, Pope Leo XIV
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now