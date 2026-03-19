Pope Leo XIV summons bishops to Rome to discuss the reimplementation of the controversial Amoris Laetitia

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 03.19.2026).- On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of one of the most controversial documents of Pope Francis’ pontificate, the post-synodal apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia, on Thursday, March 19, the Holy See released a letter from Pope Leo XIV to the Catholic Church in which the Holy Father reflects on this anniversary.

“On 19 March 2016, Pope Francis offered the universal Church a luminous message of hope regarding conjugal love and family life, which was the fruit of three years of synodal discernment enriched by the Jubilee Year of Mercy”, the Pope writes. He then goes on to say: “On this tenth anniversary, we give thanks to the Lord for the stimulus that has encouraged reflection and pastoral conversion in the Church, and ask God for the courage to persevere on this path, always welcoming the Gospel anew in the joy of being able to proclaim it to all”

Beyond the laudatory tone of Pope Leo XIV’s letter, in one part of it he states that “In light of the changes that continue to impact families, I have decided to convene the presidents of the Episcopal Conferences from around the world in October 2026, in an effort to proceed, in mutual listening, to a synodal discernment on the steps to be taken in order to proclaim the Gospel to families today, in light of Amoris Laetitia and taking into account what is currently being done in the local Churches”.

Thus, following the pastoral visits of the first half of 2026 and the visits already made to various Roman parishes during the first few months of 2026, this announcement marks the start of Leo XIV’s public schedule for the second half of the year.

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