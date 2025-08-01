After Many Years, Disney Produces A Friendly Movie Revolving Around Life, Faith And Family

Mission
(ZENIT News / Los Angeles, 01.08.2025).- Disney has released the film The Fantastic Four: First Steps with a message that, although not  openly Christian, directly defends life and the family, with great box office success and away from the proposals with anti-values for which Disney is known.

The absence of immorality or accents in this film about the tendency in favour of LGBTBI in movies and television produced by Disney draws attention. The look towards the principle that life is sacred, and that every child matters, is appreciated. Relevant is the scene of the mother, Sue Storm, who uses her power of superhuman invisibility to reveal the humanity of the baby in her womb during an ultrasound. «The value of life permeates every action and reaction in the film,» said Kylee Griswold of The Federalist.

Fantastic Four: First Steps is the most pro-life superhero movie Hollywood has ever made,” noted influencer Kangmin Lee on X. “The entire plot revolves around the value of life, family, and parental sacrifice. The plot really focuses on the parents doing their best to protect their child,” added Lee. “The child in the womb is described as ‘a him, not an it,’ and is seen as a blessing, not an inconvenience. And there are some amazing, heartwarming scenes surrounding the baby and the joy of new life.”

The Four achieve superhero status after saving New York City from a supervillain and natural disasters. Sue and Reed worry that their child might be abnormal, as many expectant parents do, as their own bodies have undergone radical changes upon acquiring superpowers. They wonder whether the child will be a superhero with extraordinary powers like them or a strange monster.

In the face of parents’ concerns about a baby with «special needs» or Down’s syndrome, which leads some to abort, it’s striking that these «fantastic» parents do not face any dilemma. The film affirms and epitomizes that unborn children have their own value and dignity.

In the final weeks of her pregnancy, news arrives that a planet-eating alien, Galactus, is coming to Earth to destroy it. The Fantastic Four meet with the alien entity to negotiate Earth’s survival, and the aggressor, Galactus, offers to spare Earth if Sue and Reed give him their unborn child. Sue declares, «Galactus asked too high a price. He asked for our child. He said, ‘Give us your child and I’ll spare the Earth.’ And I said no. I won’t sacrifice this child.»

The Business Times reported that The Fantastic Four: First Steps «conquered the weekend box office in North America, earning US$118 million and effectively edging out Superman, industry estimates showed on Sunday.»

