Mission
Hot Topics
What is human prosperity? Pope Leo XIV answers based on St. Augustine
Brazilian police arrest woman who digitally harassed a priest: she created and distributed false material
Vatican approves new liturgical calendar for Arabia with its own calendar of saints
Cardinal Zupi turns the names of children from Gaza into a 7-hour prayer by saying them one by one
Austria joins Canada and opens the door to Sharia (Islamic law) in the country
Can Transsexuals Be Baptized?
Young people looking for answers in a messy world are turning to the Catholic Church
He resigns from the priesthood to run for office in Argentina. This is how the Church responds
Majority of Austrians in favor of preserving Christian elements (holidays and crosses) in the country’s public life
PHOTO GALLERY: This is how the Lefebvrians’ pilgrimage to Rome went during the Holy Jubilee Year
Local Church

illustrative image

Brazilian police arrest woman who digitally harassed a priest: she created and distributed false material

Police investigators reported that the harassment escalated in July and persisted until August 4, despite repeated warnings. The case began, according to testimony, after the woman sought spiritual guidance at the Sanctuary of Nova Veneza and attempted to initiate a personal relationship with the priest

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
agosto 23, 2025 01:13Local Church
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Criciuma, 08.23.2025).- A troubling case in southern Brazil has drawn attention to the vulnerability of clergy in the digital age, after a woman admitted to a campaign of online harassment against a Catholic priest in the Diocese of Criciúma, Santa Catarina.

The accused, a resident of the nearby coastal city of Imbituba, confessed to creating and circulating falsified material designed to damage the priest’s reputation. Among the tactics she acknowledged were manipulated screenshots, fabricated voice recordings, and the creation of a false WhatsApp account used to impersonate the clergyman in communications with his family. She also admitted to inventing stories of alleged romantic encounters, all of which the priest had consistently rejected as incompatible with his vocation and celibacy.

As part of a court-mediated settlement, the woman agreed to pay 40,000 reais (about \$7,000 USD) in damages to the Diocese of Criciúma. She will also be bound by strict restraining orders: she cannot attend Masses or diocesan events where the priest is present, nor may she use his name, likeness, or voice in any context. Breaching the agreement could trigger fines equivalent to 20 times the national minimum wage.

Imagem do print de uma conversa que a mulher estava tendo com o padre, para provar o que estava sendo feito a vítima

Police investigators reported that the harassment escalated in July and persisted until August 4, despite repeated warnings. The case began, according to testimony, after the woman sought spiritual guidance at the Sanctuary of Nova Veneza and attempted to initiate a personal relationship with the priest. When he refused, citing the obligations of his ministry, she launched the defamatory campaign that lasted several months.

Civil authorities confiscated three mobile phones during the investigation, uncovering evidence that supported the priest’s claims of harassment. Allegations of financial misconduct raised by the woman were investigated but ultimately dismissed as unfounded.

The incident highlights the growing challenge for Church leaders navigating ministry in an era where boundaries between private and public life are blurred by digital platforms. For priests, who often serve as spiritual and community figures in small towns, exposure to online defamation can have lasting consequences, even when proven false.

The Diocese of Criciúma, while welcoming the resolution of the case, has underscored the need to protect clergy from similar situations and to ensure that pastoral encounters remain safe spaces for those seeking spiritual support.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
agosto 23, 2025 01:13Local Church
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now