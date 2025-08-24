UNICEF spends hundreds of millions of dollars promoting sexually explicit content, according to research

Austin Ruse

(ZENIT News – Center for Family and Human Rights / Washington, 08.24.2025).- An analysis by C-Fam researchers reveals that the UN Children’s agency (UNICEF) spends hundreds of millions of dollars promoting explicit, even pornographic, sexual content for children around the world. UNICEF is the agency that, a few years ago, produced a study, since withdrawn, that purported to show pornography is helpful for children.

C-Fam’s analysis— “UNICEF: Attack on the World’s Children — examines dozens of programs from Ukraine to Thailand. Despite the claim by UNICEF that it only provides “age-appropriate” material, the uncovered material demonstrates that UNICEF encourages children to question their sexuality, embrace a non-binary understanding of gender, and exposes them to information on sexual pleasure, including masturbation, Foreplay, and sexual fantasies.

A 2024 brochure from UNICEF tells 15-year-olds that “it is normal to feel sympathy or attraction to members of your own or the opposite sex…” and that “masturbation is perfectly acceptable in relationships, both alone and with partners.”

The brochure says that masturbation may be “surrounded by myths, it is actually a way to relieve stress, satisfy arousal, and explore your body, sexuality, and desires.” UNICEF tells children, “Only through experiments can you understand what really brings pleasure to you and your partner.”

It lists “anal sex” as just another sex act that children should be familiar with. “Sex happens…oral —stimulation of the genitals with the tongue or lips, vaginal — involves penetration of the vagina with a penis, fingers, or sex toys; anal — during which the penis penetrates the anus, fingers, or sex toys.”

One brochure tells 10-year-olds, “Foreplay and caressing touch help you to relax, feel comfortable, and increase sexual arousal…In order to understand what caressing you and your partner like, you need to talk about it.” The same brochure teaches the children that phrases like “traditional or non-traditional orientation are incorrect….All types of sexual orientation are natural.”

A technical guidance produced by UNICEF, along with other UN agencies, has a section on “young lesbian, gay and bisexual people, and other young men who have sex with men.” (emphasis added). The brochure urges the recruitment of older “facilitators” to guide the children.

A program developed for Thai children includes crude drawings of online pornography with an ejaculating penis and dolls masturbating. A podcast and website called Laaha tells kids to “spread your knees apart and hold the mirror in front of your vulva and vagina. Gently use your fingers to find where the most sensitive part of your vulva is. This is most likely your clitoris.”

Advocates of such explicit sexual material claim it delays initiation into sexual activity.

It should be understood that UNICEF produces and promotes this material without the explicit approval of UN Member States as a body. What’s more, likely, most governments of the UN General Assembly disapprove of this material. UNICEF is an “independent” agency with more than $8 billion in funding led by an executive board that includes the United States. The U.S. gave $1.4 billion in 2023 and is the single largest governmental donor to the agency. As the single largest governmental donor, the U.S. traditionally names UNICEF’s Executive Director, currently Catherine Russell, who was appointed by former president Joe Biden and who also served in the Obama administration.

