New study shows high risk of mental health problems for women who have abortions

(ZENIT News / Quebec, 08.28.2025).- A new Canadian study has drawn attention to the mental health consequences of abortion, finding a significant increase in psychiatric hospitalizations among women who terminate pregnancies. While the scientific data has rekindled debate, the Catholic Church views such findings less as ammunition for controversy and more as a call to strengthen its pastoral response.

The study, based on over 1.2 million pregnancy outcomes in Quebec, found that women with no prior history of mental illness were 50 percent more likely to require psychiatric hospitalization after abortion than after giving birth. Among women with existing conditions, the risk was nearly nine times higher. Similar results have emerged from Denmark and the United States, where health databases show increased rates of psychiatric treatment and hospitalization following abortion.

For the Church, however, these numbers are not simply statistics but reflections of human suffering. Pastoral workers, confessors, and pro-life counselors often encounter women who carry deep scars from abortion—scars that cannot be measured in percentages. “What these studies point to is something the Church has long known,” explains one diocesan family-life coordinator. “Abortion doesn’t end with the procedure. It lingers in memory, conscience, and heart.”

Since the pontificate of John Paul II, the Church has emphasized the need for reconciliation and healing for those who have experienced abortion. Programs like «Rachel’s Vineyard» retreats, diocesan counseling services, and the sacrament of reconciliation are presented as avenues not of condemnation, but of mercy. Pope Francis emphasized this in his calls for confessors to act as compassionate witnesses of God’s forgiveness rather than stern judges.

The tension between medical data and political advocacy ensures that abortion will remain a battleground in the public square. But for the Church, the deeper concern lies with the women themselves—often left alone with grief that society tells them is not real. Studies may confirm what countless testimonies have already revealed: abortion can wound the soul as profoundly as it affects the body.

Thus, the pastoral task is clear. While theologians and lawmakers continue to argue, priests, religious, and lay ministers are called to accompany those who suffer in silence. In the Church’s view, the statistics emerging from Canada and elsewhere are not merely evidence—they are an invitation to respond with compassion, truth, and the promise of Christ’s mercy.

