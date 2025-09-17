Pope Leo XIV urges restraint after Charlie Kirk’s murder in the US sparks fears of political violence

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 09.17.2025).- The Vatican has broken its silence on the shocking murder of American activist Charlie Kirk, with Pope Leo XIV using a recent diplomatic encounter to voice his prayers for the family and to call for a cooling of political tensions.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said the Pope conveyed his condolences during a meeting with the newly accredited U.S. ambassador to the Holy See, Brian Francis Burch. The audience took place on September 13, three days after Kirk, 31, was shot dead while addressing an audience at Utah Valley University.

“The Pope confirmed that he is praying for Mr. Kirk, his wife, and his children,” Bruni reported, “and he emphasized the importance of avoiding rhetoric and instrumentalization that fuel polarization instead of dialogue.”

Kirk, a controversial but influential figure in American conservative circles, co-founded Turning Point USA, a student-focused movement that gained national prominence for its defense of values. His killing has unsettled both admirers and critics, reigniting debates about the coarsening of public life in the United States and the real dangers posed by incendiary political language.

Leo XIV, the first Pope born in the United States, is uniquely positioned to weigh in. His comments, though measured, were unmistakably aimed at addressing the wider context of political division. By linking personal grief with a broader appeal for restraint, the Pope seemed to acknowledge that Kirk’s death is not an isolated tragedy but part of a deeper malaise afflicting democratic societies.

In his brief but poignant remarks, Leo’s concern echoed a theme often heard during the final years of his predecessor, Pope Francis, who warned that when political life becomes dominated by anger and factionalism, violence is never far behind.

Kirk’s funeral is scheduled for September 21 in Glendale, Arizona, where mourners are expected to gather not only to remember a prominent media figure but also to reckon with the implications of his death for America’s already polarized landscape.

For the Vatican, the incident has offered an occasion to underline a message it has repeated in various contexts: dialogue must prevail over division, and respect for human dignity must not be sacrificed on the altar of political gain.

