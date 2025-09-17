Mission
Hot Topics
From Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace Amid Gaza’s Agony and UN Genocide Allegations
Nigeria: Report shows that 100 churches are attacked every month and 32 Christians are killed every day in the country
Pope Leo XIV’s catechesis on the empty tomb of Jesus
Beijing sets online rules for clergy: no sermons, no rituals, no educational activities
Pope Leo XIV urges restraint after Charlie Kirk’s murder in the US sparks fears of political violence
Pope Leo XIV sends a message of gratitude to Lampedusa and suggests a visit to the island
Pope Leo expresses «prayerful closeness» to the Royal Family on the occasion of the funeral of Katharine, The Duchess of Kent
Pope Leo XIV scores 8 out of 10 in US approval poll: here are the results
Relic of Saint Carlo Acutis stolen in Venezuela: risk of online sale?
Pope Leo calls on Catholics in Gaza; more than 500 Catholic priests announce march in support of Gaza in Rome
Local Church, Religious Freedom

illustrative image

Beijing sets online rules for clergy: no sermons, no rituals, no educational activities

The Department of Religious Affairs has issued a new Internet code of conduct for priests and ministers of other faiths, who “must not engage in online activities as such”. The crackdown on educational initiatives for children has also been extended to the web with a ban on organising online religious training. Fundraisers to support places of worship or activities are out. Only the websites of authorised religious denominations are allowed.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
septiembre 17, 2025 18:26Local Church, Religious Freedom
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News – Asia News / Milan, 09.17.2025).- The State Administration for Religious Affairs has released new regulations today. Henceforth, priests cannot act as influencers in today’s China. The members of the clergy of all religions are banned from organising educational activities for children online, preaching live on social media, and promoting a fundraiser to independently finance the construction of a place of worship.

The 18 articles of the Code of Conduct for Religious Clergy on the Internet detail what a priest or any other minister of China’s officially recognised faiths can and (more importantly) cannot do online. The stated purpose of this new code is «to maintain order in the religious sphere.»

As always in the People’s Republic of China, the premise is that the clergy, too, “must practise the fundamental values ​​of socialism, adhere to the principle of independence and self-management of religions in our country, adhere to the direction of sinicisation of religions, actively guide religions to adapt to socialist society, and maintain religious, social, and ethnic harmony.”

Specifically, the State Administration for Religious Affairs notes that «religious clergy must not engage in online activities as such» and may preach or conduct religious education only «through websites, applications, forums, etc. legally established by religious groups, religious schools, temples, monasteries, and churches» that hold a special licence.

Even when registering and using public online accounts or messaging apps to disseminate information, «they must present their certificate of membership as a registered religious clergy to Internet service providers.»

The ban on posting «content that incites subversion of state power» or opposes the leadership of the «Chinese Communist Party» is a given; more open to interpretation is the statement that «religious clergy must not collude with foreign forces via the Internet, nor support or participate in foreign religious infiltration activities.»

The ban also stipulates that “religious clergy must not display, wear, or promote extremist religious attire online.”

Increasingly China is imposing broad bans on educational activities for children promoted by religious groups that extend to the web.

Article 10 states that, «Religious clergy must not disseminate religious ideas or induce minors to believe in religion via the Internet, nor organise minors’ participation in religious education, summer (or winter) camps, nor organise or coerce minors to participate in religious activities.»

With the exception of initiatives promoted by «official» websites, clergy «must not preach via live broadcasts, short videos, online meetings, WeChat groups, or stories; they must not organise or participate in online religious activities such as ceremonies, services, and Masses, nor in religious rituals such as the lighting of incense, offerings to the Buddha, proclamation of sacred scriptures, observance of precepts, and baptisms; nor conduct online courses or training with religious content or overtones such as ‘meditations,’ ‘purifications,’ and ‘healing prayers.'»

Collecting donations online for the construction of religious sites or for carrying out activities is also expressly prohibited.

The regulations also mention the use of generative AI products and services for religious purposes, noting that it must be done in accordance with the law and is therefore obviously not permitted for “preaching, producing, publishing, or disseminating illegal information, or engaging in illegal activities.”

In the event of violations of these rules, the State Administration for Religious Affairs will order rectification within a set deadline; refusal will result in «penalties in accordance with relevant laws and administrative regulations.» This includes the imposition of restrictions or the closure of accounts on religious information platforms or Chinese social media.

Lastly, religious clergy must unambiguously comply with these rules “even when conducting online activities through overseas website platforms.”

These rules also apply to people «from Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, as well as to foreign religious clergy when conducting online activities within the country.”

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
septiembre 17, 2025 18:26Local Church, Religious Freedom
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now