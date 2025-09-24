The Way of the Holy Family is relaunched: the “Way of St. James” but following in the footsteps of Jesus, Joseph, and Mary

(ZENIT News / Rome, 09.24.2025).- Viator Media, an international agency specializing in strategy and storytelling for spiritual and cultural tourism, has partnered with Synergy Ltd, a company commissioned by the Egyptian government, to launch the international campaign “Blessed Egypt, The Cradle of Faith.”

The eight-month communication campaign aims to promote the Holy Family Trail, a 3,220 km itinerary that crosses 25 sacred sites in eight Egyptian governorates, retracing the journey of the Holy Family in Egypt according to Coptic tradition.

“We are honored to put our expertise at the service of a destination that is home to one of the world’s oldest pilgrimage routes,” said Daniel R. Esparza, Chief Creative and New Products Officer at Viator Media. “The narrative we will build together will be based on authenticity, intercultural dialogue, and strategic vision.”

“This is a competitive repositioning project that combines territorial marketing strategies, geo-behavioral analysis, and high-impact transmedia content,” said Silvia Costantini, Chief Communication & Institutional Relations Officer at Viator Media. “The multi-channel campaign includes editorial, audiovisual, and digital components and is designed to generate awareness in target markets and activate sustainable tourist flows on an international scale.”

“Telling the story of spirituality in a contemporary way does not mean trivializing it, but rather restoring its narrative depth and cultural context,” adds Inma Álvarez, editorial director at Viator Media. “Our approach to storytelling integrates narrative design techniques and universal archetypes to create authentic emotional connections that transcend cultural and linguistic barriers.”

A strategic agreement for global positioning

This collaboration represents a decisive step towards consolidating Egypt’s position as a world-class destination for spiritual and cultural tourism. The project is a strategic lever for promoting Egypt’s intangible heritage in a contemporary way and attracting new segments of international travelers, contributing to the growth of the Egypt brand on the global stage.

