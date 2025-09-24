This is the mental health campaign launched by the Catholic Church in the United States

(ZENIT News / Washington, 09.24.2025).- World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10, and the Catholic Church commemorated the Jubilee of Consolation on September 15. In recognition of the continuing mental health crisis, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has announced a new component within the ongoing National Catholic Mental Health Campaign focused on amplifying local engagement on mental health.

“Healing and Hope” is taken from the National Catholic Mental Health Campaign’s introductory statement authored by Archbishop Borys Gudziak and Bishop Robert Barron, who wrote: “As pastors, we want to emphasize this point to anyone who is suffering from mental illness or facing mental health challenges: nobody and nothing can alter or diminish your God-given dignity. You are a beloved child of God, a God of healing and hope.”

This aspect of the mental health campaign builds upon the goal of promoting healing and hope for all who struggle with mental illness and is inclusive of the people who accompany them. Three new elements will amplify Catholic engagement on mental health:

Revitalized digital campaign: Reflections by bishops on the USCCB’s social media platforms will invite all people into deeper conversation on the realities and stigmas of mental health.

State conferences on mental health: Bishops, clergy, religious, and lay people in dioceses/eparchies and local groups will have an opportunity to gather for dialogue on local mental health realities. The first conference is scheduled for early 2026 in New Jersey.

Mental Health Sunday: Parishes are encouraged to raise awareness on mental health, specifically by praying for those who struggle with this issue during Masses on the weekend of October 11-12, following World Mental Health Day (October 10). Resources are available for parishes to participate in Mental Health Sunday.

The faithful are encouraged to pray the Novena for Mental Health in solidarity with Catholics across the United States from Friday, October 10, to Saturday, October 18. For more information on the National Catholic Mental Health Campaign, please visit: https://www.usccb.org/mental-health.

