Four nuns, including the superior general of the Order, die in tragic accident

(ZENIT News / Tanzania, 09.24.2025).- Four sisters from the Congregation of Carmelite Missionary Sisters of St Therese of the Child Jesus and their driver were tragically killed in an automobile accident in Tanzania on 15 September. A fifth sister remains in very serious condition in the hospital.

The deceased are Sr Lilian Gladson Kapongo, general superior of the Congregation; Sr Maria Nerina De Simone, a general councillor and the general secretary; Sr Damaris Matheka, provincial councillor for the Province of East Africa; Sr Stellamaris Muthini; and their driver, Mr Bonifasi. Sr Paulin Crisante Mipata is in hospital and is in a serious condition.

The sisters had been in the diocese for the perpetual profession of three of their members, a joyful celebration held on Saturday. On Sunday morning, 15 September, they visited the Bishop’s residence in Kahama to bid farewell before traveling toward Mwanza. It was during their final leg of the journey, from Bukumbi – Mwanza to the airport, that the accident occurred.

Speaking with Vatican News, Archbishop Jude Thaddaeus Ruwaichi, OFM Cap of Dar es Salaam expressed his profound grief, calling the accident «a heavy loss not only for the Carmelite Missionary Sisters but for the entire People of God in Tanzania.»

The Archbishop said the accident «which has robbed us of four illustrious Sisters of the Carmelite Congregation of St Therese is indeed a tremendous incident.»

«I hereby commiserate with the Carmelite Sisters in this time of mourning. May the Almighty God grant eternal rest to our beloved Sisters,» he said.

