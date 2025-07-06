World’s Highest IQ Holder Publicly Professes Christian Faith, Citing Quantum Physics and the Mystery of Consciousness

(ZENIT News / Seoul, 07.06.2025).- In a world where intellect and faith are often portrayed as irreconcilable, the voice of a South Korean man named Kim has struck an unexpected chord. Recognized by the Giga Society in April 2024 for possessing the highest recorded IQ in history—a staggering 276—Kim has now stepped into the global spotlight for an entirely different reason: his declaration of belief in Jesus Christ.

On June 17, Kim posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account a message that quickly reverberated across the internet. “As the person with the world’s highest IQ,” he wrote, “I believe that Jesus Christ is God, the way, the truth, and the life.” Within hours, the statement amassed millions of views, sparking admiration, disbelief, and dialogue.

What makes Kim’s statement particularly compelling isn’t merely the boldness of his confession in an increasingly secularized intellectual climate. It’s the reasoning he offers: not in defiance of science, but through it—especially through the lens of quantum physics.

In a video accompanying his post, Kim explores the implications of quantum theory on human consciousness. “Consciousness is not just brain activity,” he explains. “It is something deeper. Classical neuroscience tells us that when the brain dies, the mind ceases. But quantum physics tells us something radically different: information never disappears. It transforms. It continues.

His words echo a growing body of scientific and philosophical speculation about the persistence of consciousness beyond death. Kim cites the quantum principle of information conservation, and aligns it with reports from near-death experiences—stories marked by peace, heightened awareness, and a sense of separation from the body.

As the world’s highest IQ record holder, I believe that Jesus Christ is God, the way and the truth and the life. — YoungHoon Kim (@yhbryankimiq) June 18, 2025

“Some might dismiss these accounts,” Kim says, “but their consistency across cultures and eras suggests something more than hallucination. They align with a greater truth: that death may not be annihilation, but transition.”

Drawing on the idea of quantum entanglement, Kim proposes that human consciousness could be entangled with a higher dimension, a realm beyond our material understanding. “Some scientists think the universe itself may be a simulation,” he adds. “I believe it is—a creation, yes, but not random. Designed by a higher intelligence.”

His metaphor is startlingly accessible: like a character in a video game who disappears from the screen but not from existence, he says, so too might our conscious self endure beyond this life. “Death is not the end. It is a change of state.”

Kim’s integration of faith and physics is not an appeal to mysticism. Rather, it reflects a conviction that the universe’s deepest laws point to realities science alone cannot fully explain. For Christian believers, his reflections may sound familiar. The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that death is not annihilation, but the conclusion of earthly life and the gateway to eternity. As it states: “Death is the end of man’s earthly pilgrimage… and the time of grace and mercy which God offers him” (CCC 1013).

That a man like Kim—deeply versed in scientific language and logic—arrives at a faith conviction not in spite of his intelligence but because of it, is a profound statement. In his view, far from contradicting reason, faith completes it. “I’m not abandoning science,” he says. “I’m following where it leads.”

In a cultural moment where data is revered and mystery downplayed, Kim’s message rings with a countercultural clarity. “Jesus is not an idea,” he says. “He is the Truth itself.”

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.