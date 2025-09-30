This is why Pope Leo XIV invites all Catholics to pray in October

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 09.30.2025).- Today, the new edition of The Pope Video for the month of October is released, containing Pope Leo XIV’s prayer intention: “Let us pray that believers in different religious traditions might work together to defend and promote peace, justice and human fraternity.” His intention, which the Pope entrusts once again this month to the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network is proposed at a time marked by conflicts and polarization in which religions sometimes bow to the logic of opposition. The Pope invites us instead to rediscover in religion a bridge of fraternity and a reconciling force.

Not weapons or walls, but bridges and prophecy

The profound meaning of the prayer read by Pope Leo XIV is that collaboration among believers not be relegated to theologians and experts, but nourished by concrete and daily commitment involving every one of us. In fact, the Pope prays that we might learn “to recognize ourselves as brothers and sisters, called to live, pray, work, and dream together.” He also invokes the Spirit that “we might recognize what unites us” and “collaborate without destroying.” The different religious traditions are called to be “the yeast of unity in a fragmented world.” He continues, recalling that the contrary is often the case: “instead of uniting us, is become a cause of confrontation.” Hence, his invitation is extended to all believers, Christians and non-Christians. He exhorts, “May religions not be used as weapons or walls, but rather lived as bridges and prophecy,” and then continues, citing “concrete examples of peace, justice and fraternity” already present.

From above and below

The Video recounts various concrete examples that intertwine with moments “from above” and initiatives “from below.” On the one hand, historical milestones on the interreligious journey: the historic meeting organized by Pope John Paul II in Assisi in 1986; Pope Benedict XVI’s visit to the Synagogue in Rome in 2010; the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi in 2019 under Pope Francis’ pontificate; up to the most recent ecumenical meetings of Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican. On the other hand, however, this month’s prayer intention recalls that interreligious dialogue cannot be limited to meetings with leaders. This is why the images in the video highlight experiences organized on the local level or by ecclesial organizations: the interreligious meeting organized in Singapore in April 2025 by Caritas and the Archdiocese to commemorate Earth Day; or the “One Human Family” event organized by the Focolari Movement between May and June 2024. These are two recent and concrete signs of dialogue that create proximity, trust, and daily cooperation.

Nostra Aetate, 60 fruitful years

This prayer intention falls during the 60th anniversary of Nostra Aetate, the Vatican Council II Declaration that transformed the Catholic Church’s relationship with other religions, opening the way to dialogue, respect, and collaboration. The production of the Pope Video marks the beginning of a month in which various initiatives are scheduled to reflect on the conciliar document’s legacy in contemporary society.

Ten years ago, on the 50th anniversary of Nostra Aetate, Pope Francis highlighted its timeliness, recalling that the path of dialogue requires knowledge, respect, and esteem for one another, and that the world is asking believers for effective responses regarding peace, hunger, poverty, the environmental crisis, and violence, especially the violence committed in the name of religion. In that context, the Pope also underlined that believers do not have the “recipe” for every problem, but possess a huge resource: prayer, our treasure from which we draw according to our respective traditions.

An ongoing commitment

“The theme of interreligious dialogue is meaningful, often present in papal intentions,” explains Father Cristóbal Fones, S.J., the International Director of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network. He recalls that “this has happened several times over the years during the month of January, coinciding with the World Day for Peace. In 2016, for example, he prayed that ‘sincere dialogue among men and women of different faiths may produce the fruits of peace and justice’; in 2020, ‘that Christians, followers of other religions, and all people of goodwill may promote peace and justice in the world’; in 2021, ‘that the Lord give us the grace to live in full fellowship with our brothers and sisters of other religions, praying for one another, open to all.’ The intention for October 2025 is included, therefore, within this process, testifying to a journey – that of dialogue – that the Popes have very much at heart.”

“Meetings between the leaders of various religions,” Father Fones continues, “always make news, as they should, for they give hope at a time in which the temptation toward conflict risks compromising the need to come together. But the prayer Pope Leo XIV reads this month tells us that collaboration builds up even when it does not make the news, that is, in everyday life – getting to know and respect each other, learning from each other, praying together for humanity, defending and promoting peace in the places where we live. These are styles of daily life that we can all choose – seeking what unites and working toward the common good alongside our brothers and sisters of different faiths. Thus, believers become craftsmen of peace and fraternity. The Pope Video for October indicates a way: recognizing the dignity of each person, defending justice, sowing peace.”

Finally, within the context of the Holy Year 2025, The Pope Video acquires special relevance since, through it, we know the prayer intentions the Pope holds in his heart. To properly receive the graces of the Jubilee indulgence, it is necessary to pray for the Pope’s intentions.

