Mission
Hot Topics
80,000 People Attend Mass Every Sunday… in the Same Church. Of Which Country Are We Talking About?
The Pope’s homily to consecrated persons on their Jubilee Day in the Holy Year
Violence at the Washington Cathedral: The Foiled Attack That Exposed America’s Deepening Tensions
The Other Global Shortage: A Hundred Million Christians Still Waiting for a Bible
When Conversion Therapy Meets the First Amendment: A Landmark Case Before the U.S. Supreme Court
On the Exhortation Dilexi te: when Peter reminds us that the poor are at the heart of the Gospel
What do humility, wounds, and the Resurrection have in common? Pope Leo XIV explains it this way
First Divisions Appear in the Anglican Church After Appointment of First Woman as Leader
After Announcement of Exhibition of Remains of St. Francis, in Four Days More Than 30 Thousand Have Registered
European bishops call for EU Special Envoy for Religious Freedom
Good News, Local Church

St. Mary in Dubai, located in Oud Metha

80,000 People Attend Mass Every Sunday… in the Same Church. Of Which Country Are We Talking About?

Thirty Masses are celebrated on weekends in English, Arabic, French, Urdu, and Filipino.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
octubre 09, 2025 17:25Good News, Local Church
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Dubai, 09.10.2025) – In Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 80,000 people attend Mass every week, and on special occasions, 200,000. An average of 10,000 children attend catechism classes each week.

This is the parish of St. Mary in Dubai, located in Oud Metha, a town of 15,600 inhabitants in Sector 3 of the capital. It was founded by Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, in 1966, who donated the land to build the church. Designed for 1,700 parishioners at each service, it offers 200,000 communions each weekend and inaugurated a second church in 2001.

The community of St. Mary welcomes immigrants primarily from India and the Philippines. The community is a symbol of faith lived with fervor and discretion in a Muslim-majority country.

Thirty Masses are celebrated on weekends in English, Arabic, French, Urdu, and Filipino. The parish priest, Father Lennie J. A. Connolly, OFM Cap., stated on the parish Website that the faithful were served by a priest from Bahrain who celebrated Mass once a week in Embassies or in group homes of 10 to 15 people until the parish’s founding.

Fifteen permanent priests work in the parish, along with some temporary celebrants. The Pillar reported that of the 10,000 children enrolled in the parish catechism, about 7,000 receive instruction in English and 3,000 in other languages. Hundreds of Baptisms occur, and two community weddings are celebrated every 30 days.

The parish’s Website invites people to contact them and offers answers to any questions. Pastoral work is carried out within the legal framework of the United Arab Emirates, which allows non-Muslim religious practice in designated areas. However, there is strict control over Church activity, prohibiting public evangelization and excessive visibility, such as the use of bells or crosses outside the building.

The presence of Catholics has increased due to the immigration of workers and families from Asia, Africa, and Europe. In 2020, the presence of 850,000 Christians in the country was estimated, the majority of whom were Catholics, a high percentage in a Muslim country. The experience of universal Catholicism brings together people of different cultures and languages ​​around the same altar.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
octubre 09, 2025 17:25Good News, Local Church
Share this Entry

Rafael Llanes

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now