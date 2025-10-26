FBI cuts ties with anti-Christian group

Austin Ruse

(ZENIT News – Center for Family and Human Rights / Washington, 10.26.2025).- The Federal Bureau of Investigation has had a long-time relationship with a hard left-wing group known for its blacklist of Christian groups that oppose the LGBT agenda. In recent days, Kash Patel, the FBI Director, has announced that the FBI is severing ties with the Southern Poverty Law Center.

In making the announcement, Patel said, “The Southern Poverty Law Center long ago abandoned civil rights work and turned into a partisan smear machine. Their so-called ‘hate map’ has been used to defame mainstream Americans and even inspired violence. That disgraceful record makes them unfit for any FBI partnership. In April, during our Anti-Christian Bias Panel, I made it clear that the FBI will never rely on politicized or agenda-driven intelligence from outside groups — and certainly not from the SPLC. Under this FBI, all ties with the SPLC have officially been terminated.”

C-Fam (Center for Family & Human Rights) has been one of those groups “defamed” by the Southern Poverty Law Center. C-Fam [Publisher of the Friday Fax] came onto the SPLC hate list in 2013, along with Alliance Defending Freedom, for advising the people and the government of Belize that they had no treaty obligation with regard to sodomy. As a matter of international law, there was not then and there is not now any UN treaty that mentions sodomy.

The harm done by SPLC and its hate list is hard to determine. C-Fam understands that it cannot use an Amazon program called Smile that allows customers to give a portion of their purchases to designated non-profits. Some years ago, C-Fam was notified by the financial giant Fidelity that its donor-advised fund donations would no longer be anonymous, and that C-Fam donations made through Fidelity would be made public. In some cases, this would be a deterrent to giving to groups like C-Fam that are on the SPLC hate list.

If you go to the C-Fam Wikipedia page, you will see that C-Fam is “designated” as a hate group. The same goes for my page at Wikipedia.

The Southern Poverty Law Center is rich and powerful, raising approximately $50 million in donations every year. They are able to assign upwards of a dozen lawyers to cases they want prosecuted. Several years ago, they spent millions on going after a Jewish group in New Jersey that referred young Jewish men to counselors who tried to help them leave homosexuality. SPLC won in court and bankrupted Arthur Goldberg, who had started the group called JONAH. At any one time, SPLC had a dozen lawyers in the courtroom.

It is reported that it was SPLC that provided the research that allowed the FBI under President Joe Biden to target traditionalist Catholic parishes in Virginia. SPLC considers traditionalist Catholic groups as extreme and dangerous.

Various parts of the federal government have partnered with SPLC for years, not just the FBI, but also the U.S. Army.

It took a Muslim to fight back against SPLC efficiently. Maajud Nawaz and his group, Quilliam International, were named a hate group by SPLC. Nawaz sued and won $3.375 million, and SPLC was forced to remove his organization from the SPLC hate list.

In 2017, the chirality tracking website GuideStar began citing “hate groups” in its online charity listings. Such a notification would have had a chilling effect on donations to those groups on the hate list. After significant pushback, GuideStar backed off.

It is noted that SPLC has admitted that the purpose of their hate list is to put their political opponents “out of business.” Mark Potok, former editor-in-chief of the SPLC’s Intelligence Report, told donors, “I want to say plainly that our aim in life is to destroy these groups, to completely destroy them.”

