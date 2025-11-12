Scotland: Bishops announces new office of Communications and Evangelisation

(ZENIT News / Edinburgh, 11.12.2025).- The Bishops’ Conference of Scotland has announced the launch of a new Office of Communications and Evangelisation, which will support the Church’s mission to share the Gospel and highlight the positive impact of Catholic life across the country.

The new office will manage and distribute official statements from the Catholic Church in Scotland, and will work closely with dioceses, parishes, schools, religious communities, and lay groups to promote the spread of the Gospel. It will also develop relationships with secular media so that the message of the Church is amplified in national conversation. A key part of its mission will be to strengthen digital evangelisation across Scotland.

To support this work, Being Catholic TV will become the official digital platform of the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland, providing video content, live events and other faith resources.

Fr Michael Kane has been appointed the Director of this new office, and together with a small team of staff, will oversee the communications strategy and evangelisation initiatives at a national level.

Speaking about the launch of the new office, Bishop John Keenan, President of the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland, said: «We’re thrilled at the launch of this new office and we hope everyone across the Church will be involved in its work. It’s good for us to be positive about our message, and to pass-on and share our Good News to others. There is so much happening across Scotland to build up the family of faith, and this office will help us tell that story.»

Bishop Frank Dougan, who has episcopal responsibility for Communications, added: «We are launching this new initiative because evangelisation is at the heart of the Church’s mission. We are called to be missionaries, using every means available to reach everyone we can – including the opportunities offered by digital media.»The creation of the Office of Communications and Evangelisation marks a renewed commitment by the Church in Scotland to communicate confidently, transparently, and joyfully – both within the Catholic community and to wider society.

Being Catholic TV becomes the official digital evangelisation platform for the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland, Offering broadcasting, original programming, Catholic teaching, parish features, and interviews. 24/7 internet television service.

See: www.beingcatholic.org

The Bishops’ Conference of Scotland brings together the Catholic bishops of the eight dioceses in Scotland to support the Church’s mission and coordinate national initiatives.

