The vicissitudes of history and the end of things as contemplated by Pope Leo XIV

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 11.16.2025).- Thousands of pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square to accompany Pope Leo XIV in reciting the Marian prayer of the Angelus at noon on Sunday, November 16. As usual, the Pope appeared at the window of the papal apartment and, before the Angelus, gave the traditional address, which we offer below, translated into English:

Dear brothers and sisters, happy Sunday!

As the liturgical year draws to a close, today’s Gospel (Lk 21:5-19) invites us to reflect on the travails of history and the end times. Looking at these events and knowing our hearts, Jesus invites us not to be overcome by fear: “When you hear of wars and insurrections,” he says, “do not be terrified” (v. 9).

His appeal is very timely because unfortunately we receive daily news about conflicts, disasters and persecutions that torment millions of men and women. However, in the face of these afflictions, and in the face of the indifference that seeks to ignore them, Jesus’ words proclaim that the attack of evil cannot destroy the hope of those who trust in him. The darker the hour, the more faith shines like the sun.

Twice, in fact, Christ affirms that “because of my name” many will suffer violence and betrayal (Lk 21:12, 17), but precisely then they will have the opportunity to bear witness (cf. v. 13). We are called to follow the example of the Master, who revealed the immensity of his love on the cross. This encouragement concerns us all. Indeed, the persecution of Christians does not only happen through mistreatment and weapons, but also with words, that is, through lies and ideological manipulation. Especially when we are oppressed by these evils, both physical and moral, we are called to bear witness to the truth that saves the world; to the justice that redeems peoples from oppression; to the hope that shows everyone the way to peace.

Jesus’ words, in a prophetic way, attest to the fact that the disasters and sorrows of history will come to an end. At the same time, the joy of those who recognize him as Savior, is destined to last forever. “By your endurance you will gain your souls” (Lk 21:19): this promise of the Lord gives us the strength to resist the threatening events of history and every offense. We do not remain powerless in the face of suffering, because he himself gives us “words and a wisdom” (v. 15) always to do the good with a fervent heart.

Dear friends, throughout the history of the Church, it is above all the martyrs who remind us that God’s grace is capable of transforming even violence into a sign of redemption. Therefore, joining with our brothers and sisters who suffer for the name of Jesus, let us confidently seek the intercession of Mary, Help of Christians. In every trial and difficulty, may the Blessed Virgin console and sustain us.

