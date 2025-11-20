Pope Francis’ camera to be auctioned: bidding starts at this impressive starting price

(ZENIT News / Vienna, 11.20.2025).- A rare intersection of papal history and photographic craftsmanship is drawing international attention ahead of an auction in Vienna, where a uniquely customized Leica MA once presented to Pope Francis will go under the hammer on 22 November. Long before bidders gather in the sale room, the camera has already ignited the kind of fervor usually reserved for rediscovered prototypes and museum-grade technical relics.

Interest has surged well beyond expectations. The starting bid of €30,000 was quickly eclipsed, and the current online offer stands at €75,000—already surpassing the upper end of its original estimate. For collectors, the draw is not only Leica’s reputation for engineering purity but the convergence of a papal provenance and the philanthropic purpose behind the sale.

Leitz Photographica’s managing director, Alexander Sedlak, described the level of pre-sale engagement as exceptional, even in a marketplace known for surprising spikes in enthusiasm. Speaking to KNA, he noted that serious collectors typically hunt for items with historical weight or extreme scarcity—traits this white-leather Leica possesses in abundance. It is the only MA configured specifically for Pope Francis, distinguished by the pope’s coat of arms, his motto Miserando atque eligendo, and the markedly symbolic serial number 5,000,000.

Sedlak added that although early bids are not unheard of, the volume and seriousness of the ones received ahead of this auction are far from ordinary. Private written bids have already begun to accumulate, though these will remain sealed until the auction begins. Multiple collectors have also requested telephone access to compete for the camera live, a sign to the auction house that the sale may become one of the most spirited charitable lots in its history.

While Leica occasionally produces special editions, the circumstances surrounding this piece give it a distinct narrative power. The camera was presented to Pope Francis in 2024 by the manufacturer, though whether he ever pressed its shutter remains unknown. That uncertainty appears not to diminish its allure; for many bidders, the significance lies less in usage and more in the symbolic fusion of Vatican history, design exclusivity, and the promise of supporting a charitable cause.

The auction itself will form part of Leitz Photographica’s biannual sale dedicated to vintage cameras and photographic instruments—a niche event that routinely attracts enthusiasts from around the world. Yet insiders at the house suggest that this particular lot has already outshone many of the headline pieces from previous years.

Its appeal is also part of a larger trend. Devices once owned by cultural figures have increasingly captivated bidders who value the personal stories embedded within well-crafted machines. Papal-related items, however, rarely appear with such clear documentation or such meticulous customization.

The winning bid, wherever it lands, will channel funds toward charity—an element Sedlak emphasizes as central to the spirit of the sale. For some collectors, this adds another layer of meaning to a camera already steeped in symbolism: a precision German instrument transformed into an object of generosity by its connection to a pope known for urging simplicity and solidarity.

