What does it mean to be part of a choir? Liturgical music (and singing) reflected upon by Pope Leo XIV

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 11.23.2025).- At least 40,000 people participated in the Mass presided over by Pope Leo XIV on the morning of Sunday, November 23, in St. Peter’s Square on the occasion of the Jubilee of choirs and musicians. Below is the English translation of the Pope’s homily, in which he responded to the question of what a choir is in the Catholic Church and the importance and value of liturgical singing and music.

Dear sisters and brothers,

In the responsorial Psalm, we have sung, “Let us go rejoicing to the house of the Lord” (cf. Ps 122). Today’s liturgy invites us, therefore, to walk together in praise and joy towards the encounter with the Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, gentle and humble Sovereign, the One who is the beginning and end of all things. His power is love, his throne the Cross, and through the Cross his Kingdom shines forth upon the world. “From the wood he reigns” (cf. Hymn Vexilla Regis) as Prince of Peace and King of Justice who, in his Passion, reveals to the world the immense mercy of God’s heart. This love is also the inspiration and motive for your singing.

Dear choristers and musicians, today you celebrate your jubilee and you show thanks to the Lord for granting you the gift and grace to serve him by offering your voices and talents for his glory and for the spiritual edification of your brothers and sisters (cf. Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy Sacrosanctum Concilium, 120). Your task is to draw others into the praise of God and to help them to participate more fully in the liturgy through song. Today, you fully express your “iubilum,” your exultation, which flows from hearts overflowing with the joy of grace.

Great civilizations have given us the gift of music in order to express what we carry deep in our hearts and what words cannot always convey. Music can give expression to the whole range of feelings and emotions that arise within us from a living relationship with reality. Singing, in particular, constitutes a natural and refined expression of the human being: mind, feelings, body and soul come together to communicate the great events of life. As Saint Augustine reminded us: “Cantare amantis est” (cf. Sermo 336,1), that is, “singing belongs to those who love.” Those who sing give expression to love, but also to the pain, tenderness and desire that dwell in their hearts, while at the same time, loving those to whom they address their song (cf. Enarrationes in Psalmos, 72,1).

For the people of God, song expresses invocation and praise. It is the “new song” that the Risen Christ raises to the Father, in which all the baptized participate as one body animated by the new life of the Spirit. In Christ, we become singers of grace, children of the Church who discover in the Risen One the cause of our praise. Liturgical music thus becomes a precious instrument through which we carry out our service of praise to God and express the joy of new life in Christ.

Saint Augustine exhorts us, again, to sing while we walk, like weary travelers who find in song a foretaste of the joy they will experience when they reach their destination. “Sing, but continue your journey […] progress in virtue” (Sermon 256, 3). Being part of a choir means advancing together, therefore, taking our brothers and sisters by the hand and helping them to walk with us. It means singing the praises of God together, consoling our brothers and sisters in their suffering, exhorting them when they seem to give in to fatigue and encouraging them when difficulties seem to prevail. Singing reminds us that we are a Church on a journey, an authentic synodal reality capable of sharing with everyone the vocation to praise and joy on this pilgrimage of love and hope.

Saint Ignatius of Antioch also employs moving words to express the relationship between the song of the choir and the unity of the Church: “From your unity and harmonious love, sing to Jesus Christ. And let each one become a choir, so that being harmonious of your arrangement and taking up the song of God in unison, you may with one voice sing to the Father through Jesus Christ, that he may both hear you and recognize you for your good works” (Saint Ignatius of Antioch, Ad Ephesios, IV). In fact, the different voices of a choir harmonize with each other, giving rise to a single hymn of praise, a luminous symbol of the Church, which unites everyone in love in a single pleasing melody.

You belong to choirs that carry out their ministry primarily in liturgical settings. Yours is a true ministry that requires preparation, commitment, mutual understanding and, above all, a deep spiritual life, so that when you sing, you both pray and help everyone else to pray. This ministry requires discipline and a spirit of service, especially when preparing for a solemn liturgy or an important event in your communities. The choir is a small family of individuals united by their love of music and the service they offer. However, remember that the community is your larger family. You are not on stage, but rather a part of that community, endeavoring to help it grow in unity by inspiring and engaging its members. As in all families, tensions or minor misunderstandings can arise. These things are normal when working together and striving to achieve a goal. We can say to some extent that the choir symbolizes of the Church, which, striving toward its goal, walks through history praising God. Even when this journey is beset by difficulties and trials and joyful moments give way to more challenging ones, singing makes the journey lighter, providing relief and consolation.

Strive, therefore, to make your choirs ever harmonious and beautiful, and a brighter image of the Church praising her Lord. Study the Magisterium carefully. The conciliar documents set out the norms for carrying out your service in the best possible way. Above all, dedicate yourselves to facilitating the participation of the people of God, without giving in to the temptation of ostentation, which prevents the entire liturgical assembly from actively participating in the singing. In this, be an eloquent sign of the Church’s prayer, expressing its love for God through the beauty of music. Take care that your spiritual life is always worthy of the service you perform, so that your ministry may authentically express the grace of the liturgy.

I place all of you under the protection of Saint Cecilia, the virgin and martyr who raised the most beautiful song of love through her life here in Rome, giving herself entirely to Christ and offering the Church a shining example of faith and love. Let us continue singing and once again make our own the invitation of today’s responsorial psalm: “Let us go rejoicing to the house of the Lord.”

