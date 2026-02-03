Pilgrimage to the Christ the King Monument in Mexico’s Center Breaks Participation Record with at Least 60,000 Young People.

(ZENIT News / Silao, Guanajuato, 02.03.2026).- More than 60,000 young people from all over Mexico made a pilgrimage to Cerro del Cubilete, the geographical heart of Mexico, to commemorate the centennial of the Cristero War, as ZENIT reported on January 26.

The arrival of 45,000 was expected, but this number was exceeded, with between 60,000 and 70,000 attending, according to estimates from the government of the State of Guanajuato. The faith of these young people isn’t news, but there is a greater spiritual yearning among them than that silenced by the mainstream media.

The ceremony was presided over by the Apostolic Nuncio of the Vatican in Mexico, Archbishop Joseph Spitieri, who emphasized that Mexican youth strengthen the hope for a more fraternal, just, and supportive country. He called for learning from history to avoid repeating past errors. He also stressed that combating violence is everyone’s responsibility.

The annual march was promoted by the Testimony and Hope (T&E) group, the Christian Family Movement, and many other groups in the country for its 43rd edition. It took place on January 31 at Cerro del Cubilete, the geographic center of Mexico, in the state of Guanajuato. The date commemorates the 100th anniversary of the beginning of the Cristero War, also known as the Cristiada, which originated after the enactment of the so-called «Calles Law» on July 31, 1926, which tightened restrictions on Church activity and suspended public worship. The armed and spontaneous uprising of Catholics in various regions of the country formally ended on June 21, 1929, although the persecution and murders of Cristeros continued for several more years.

The Apostolic Nuncio commented in a press conference that historical events are important because history is a teacher of life. That conflict teaches us that even from the saddest moments we can learn a great deal so as not to repeat the same errors.

Andrea Pereda and Ruben Loya, leaders of T&E, stated: «Today, as Catholics, we raise our voices against a reality that deeply wounds the soul of Mexico. We cannot ignore the subtle but growing censorship against priests, believers, and Catholic expressions. Attempts at legal reforms that seek to limit religious freedom, threats and attacks on churches, and the lamentable number of murdered priests are signs of a persecution that continues with the same contempt as in the past.»

Violence in Mexico has resulted in 232,860 deaths in the last seven years, according to official figures from across the country. The government supports the «hugs not bullets» approach while awaiting solutions. The Archbishop of León, Jaime Calderón, stated: «What is happening is a situation that concerns us deeply. Since 2010, the Catholic Church has been particularly vocal in its efforts to address this situation. An analysis of the root causes was conducted, and this is a problem for everyone, including the civil authorities.»

The young people fuelled their ascent to the hill with cheers for their hometowns, the recitation of the Rosary, shouts of «Long live the Cristero War» and «Long live the Mexican martyrs who died between 1926 and 1929.» In this way, they expressed that faith is not confined, it is witnessed; hope is not improvised, it is built; peace is built from the family.