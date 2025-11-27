Nigeria: President Tinubu declares state of emergency due to insecurity and orders recruitment of additional police officers and soldiers

(ZENIT News – FIDES / Abuja, 11.27.2025).- “Today, in view of the emerging security situation, I have decided to declare a nationwide security emergency and order additional recruitment into the Armed Forces,” said Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, November 26, following the recent outbreaks of violence in various parts of the Federation. “By this declaration, the police and the army are authorized to recruit more personnel. The police will recruit an additional 20,000 officers, bringing the total to 50,000 (new recruits),” according to a statement from the Presidential Office.

In addition to increasing the federal police force, President Tinubu is calling on the National Assembly to begin revising our laws to allow states to establish their own state police forces. The president added that his government “will support state governments that have established security structures to protect their populations from terrorists who disrupt peaceful coexistence.”

Nigeria is currently debating a constitutional amendment that would allow states to establish and manage their own police forces. “Let me take this moment to commend our security agencies for working together to secure the release of the 24 schoolgirls in Kebbi and the 38 worshippers in Kwara State”. Tinubu stated. “We will continue to sustain the efforts to rescue the remaining students of Catholic School in Niger State and other Nigerians still being held hostage,” promised the Nigerian Head of State, referring to the 265 people (including 239 children) abducted by an armed group that stormed St. Mary’s Catholic School.

Bishop Bulus Dauwa Yohanna of Kontagora (the diocese to which St. Mary’s Catholic School belongs) commented cautiously on the President’s initiative, stating in a brief statement to Fides: “We’ll see what comes of it.”

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.