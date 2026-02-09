Former Atheist Produces and Releases Documentary on Apple TV and Prime Video Seeking to Reconcile Faith and Reason

(ZENIT News / Rome, 02.09.2026).- Michael Ray Lewis, American producer, editor, and filmmaker, has emerged as an influential voice at the intersection of science, philosophy, and faith with the release of his latest documentary, *Universe Designed.* Beyond its cinematic quality, the documentary is a testament to a profound personal transformation that led him from a skeptical atheist to a convinced believer that the universe is designed by an intelligent Creator.

Lewis, director and founder of the production company Turtle Moon Films, didn’t always have this approach. Raised without significant religious faith, he lived until the age of 26 convinced that science and logic were sufficient to explain reality and that belief in God was unnecessary or irrational. His skepticism was, in his own words, «aggressive,» questioning those who believed without truly defending himself or considering their arguments.

The turning point in Lewis’s life occurred at home, specifically in his marriage. It was his wife who first felt Jesus calling her back to faith, which led Lewis to accompany her to church more for marital support than out of spiritual conviction. However, what initially seemed like a family routine transformed into an impulse to delve more deeply into issues he had previously dismissed.

Frustrated by his inability to «refute» Christian beliefs as he had planned, he began to investigate on his own the evidence presented by Christian theologians and scientists. A turning point was encountering a lecture by astrophysicist Hugh Ross, who addressed Creation from a perspective that reconciled science and faith. This video sparked years of study in cosmology, biology, history, and philosophy, until Lewis finally concluded that the Christian faith offered more robust and satisfactory explanations than his former naturalism.

After three years of intense research, in 2016 at the age of 29, Lewis made the decision to give his life to Christ. Since then, he has dedicated his career to sharing evidence that, according to him, helps both believers and skeptics consider the plausibility of a designed universe, beyond mere religious dogmas.

Universe Designed, released in December 2025 on various platforms such as Apple TV, Prime Video, and other streaming services, is the first major production to encapsulate this journey. The film combines interviews with prominent scientists, philosophers, and Christian apologists — including Frank Turk, J. Warner Wallace, Greg Koukl, Hugh Ross, Alisa Childers, and Sean McDowell — renowned figures in the world of Christian apologetics — to explore evidence that, according to the documentary, suggests the universe is not a product of chance, but of intentional design.

Running for 1 hour and 26 minutes, Universe Designed is not presented as a sermon, but rather as a reflective journey that invites the viewer to question their assumptions about the existence of God and the nature of the cosmos. Lewis has stated that his goal was not to confront or polarize, but to present arguments that can be understood by believers and skeptics alike, bringing science and faith closer together from a respectful and analytical perspective.

According to reviews and descriptions of the documentary, the film not only addresses cosmological questions such as the subtlety of physical laws, but also philosophical and historical themes that have fuelled debates about the existence of a designer. The result is a narrative that seeks to demonstrate that the Christian faith is consistent with, and sometimes supported by, modern scientific discoveries.

Lewis’s story is, in many ways, the heart of the film. His journey from skepticism to a thoughtful faith becomes a bridge for audiences who might feel caught between traditional religious belief and scientific empiricism. In an era where the polarization between science and religion remains a hot topic, Universe Designed emerges as a proposal that seeks to build bridges and stimulate profound dialogue.

In addition to his work on Universe Designed, Lewis has continued his educational and apologetic work through lectures and resources designed to equip believers with argumentative tools and skeptics with perspectives that consider the possibility of a greater purpose in the cosmos.

While it’s still too early to gauge the full cultural impact of Universe Designed, initial responses indicate that the documentary has resonated with both religious communities and people curious about the relationship between science and faith. For many viewers, the film offers a space for calm and reasoned reflection, far removed from dogmatic or aggressive stances