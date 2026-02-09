These Are the Most Important Moments During the Extraordinary Month of Exposition of the Mortal Remains of Saint Francis of Assisi

(ZENIT News / Assisi. 02.09.2026).- The community of friars at the Sacred Convent of St. Francis of Assisi is preparing to welcome the hundreds of thousands of people who will arrive in Assisi during the month of the first prolonged public exposition of the mortal remains of Saint Francis. From February 21 to March 22, 2026, the calendar includes numerous significant liturgical, cultural, and spiritual events that will foster encounter and participation for all.

Liturgical Events

On Saturday, February 21, at 4:00 p.m., the transfer will take place of the coffin containing the mortal remains of the Saint from the crypt to the lower church of the Basilica. Cardinal Angel Fernández Artime, Papal Legate for the Papal Basilicas of Assisi, will preside over the ceremony, in the presence of several hundred Franciscan friars. This event will be broadcast live on Rai1 in a special episode of the program «A Sua Imagine» [In His Image].

On Sunday, February 22, Holy Mass will be celebrated in the upper church of the Basilica at 11:00 a.m., again broadcast live on Rai1 during the Sunday program «A Sua Imagine.» This Mass will be presided over by Cardinal Angel Fernández Artime, Papal Legate for the Papal Basilicas of Assisi.

Throughout the month, diocesan pilgrimages led by their Bishops have been scheduled, attracting hundreds of people. Therefore, Eucharistic celebrations in the Basilica are only accessible by prior reservation (also through the Website sanfrancescovive.org).

The solemn Eucharistic celebration that will conclude the exposition of the mortal remains of Saint Francis will take place on Sunday, March 22, at 5:00 p.m., presided over by Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Episcopal Conference.

Spiritual Encounters

The Franciscan Youth Encounter, entitled «Sister Death: An Experience to Discard,» will take place on March 14-15. It is open to young people from all over Italy who wish to deepen their understanding of Franciscan values ​​and live them together. Approximately 400 young people from all over Italy have registered. «A true experience of prayer, journey, reflection, encounter, and fraternity, on the most luminous night of the extraordinary exposition of the mortal remains of the Poverello. We will be together, before the living Francis, to recognize what makes our life worthwhile,» said Brother Nicola Zanin, OFMConv, a member of the Basilica’s youth ministry team (information and obligatory registration available at this link and on the Instagram page @giovaniversoassisi, or by contacting the Franciscan Youth Center – Basilica of St. Francis, Via P. Domenico Stella, 16 – 06081 ASSISI (PG): +39 338 3323449 – +39 327 6093700 – segreteria@giovaniversoassisi.it).

Cultural Events – Concerts

February 21 – 9:00 p.m.: Concert by the Schola Cantorum of the London Oratory School, directed by Charles Cole.

February 28 – 7:30 p.m.: Sacrae Passionis Concentus performed by the Choir of the Papal Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, directed by Brother Peter Hrdy, OFMConv

March 7 – 7:30 p.m.: Sacrae Passionis Concentus performed by the Choir of the Papal Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, directed by Brother Peter Hrdy, OFMConv

March 10 – 09:00 p.m.: Concert of the Knoxville Catholic High School Singers (Tennessee, U.S.A.), directed by Phillips Holloway

March 17 – Concert by the Florentine Camera Orchestra, conducted by Lior Shambadal

March 21 – 7:30 p.m.: Sacrae Passionis Concentus performed by the Choir of the Papal Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, directed by Brother Peter Hrdy, OFMConv

The concerts always take place in the upper church of the Basilica. Admission is free and open to all, no reservations required, subject to availability.