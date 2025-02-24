Pope’s health as of Monday, February 24: general improvement; abstinence in prognosis by physicians

(ZENIT News / Rome, 02.24.2025).- As Monday, February 24, came to a close, the Vatican Press Office provided an update on Pope Francis’ health, reporting a slight improvement despite his continued critical condition. The statement noted that the pontiff had not experienced respiratory crises that day, and some of his latest lab results showed progress.

Doctors remain cautious about making any predictions, but they highlighted encouraging signs, including stable kidney function and a reduced need for oxygen therapy. While the Pope is still receiving supplemental oxygen, the flow and concentration have been slightly decreased—an indication of some respiratory improvement.

Despite his fragile state, Pope Francis resumed some of his daily activities. In the morning, he received the Eucharist, and by the afternoon, he had taken on a few work-related responsibilities. One of his most notable actions was a personal phone call to the parish priest in Gaza, offering his paternal support to a community facing ongoing hardship.

The Vatican also shared the Pope’s heartfelt gratitude toward the many faithful who have been praying for his recovery. Over the past days, expressions of solidarity have been visible both within and beyond the walls of the hospital where he remains under medical care. On Saturday, February 22, a group of worshippers gathered in the atrium of the Gemelli Hospital, lifting their voices in prayer. A similar scene unfolded in St. Peter’s Square, where hundreds of people united to show their spiritual support.

Although the prognosis remains uncertain, the latest developments bring cautious optimism. The Vatican has yet to provide a timeline for the Pope’s potential discharge, emphasizing the complexity of his condition. Nevertheless, his ability to engage in limited activities and communicate with others suggests that, for now, his resilience endures.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.