Pope Leo XIV sends heaters to Ukrainian population ravaged by Russian bombs and very low temperatures

(ZENIT News / Rome, 02.10.2026).- What began as a prayer voiced by Pope Leo XIV during his general audience on Wednesday, 4 February, quickly crossed the threshold from words to action. As Russian bombardments once again struck Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, plunging cities into darkness and cold, the Pope’s appeal for the war-torn country was transformed into a concrete act of charity orchestrated by the Apostolic Almonry, the Pope’s charitable arm.

The Pope had thanked dioceses across Europe — with particular mention of Poland — for the wave of solidarity that continues to accompany Ukraine. Within days, that gratitude took material form: three trucks departed Rome carrying 80 heat generators, dispatched at the direct request of Leo XIV to ease the suffering of civilians facing one of the harshest winters of the war.

The urgency behind the initiative is stark. Nighttime temperatures in Ukraine are dropping to around –15°C, while daytime temperatures hover between –10°C and –12°C. For many families, especially in areas repeatedly targeted by airstrikes, staying at home is no longer an option. Thousands have been forced to seek shelter in heated facilities where generators not only provide warmth but also make it possible to serve hot meals — often the only one of the day.

The convoy set off from the Basilica of Saint Sophia in Rome, the spiritual heart of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic community in Italy, and has already reached its destinations in Fastiv and Kyiv, two areas heavily affected by recent attacks. The deliveries come amid continued military activity: overnight strikes were also reported in Odesa and Kharkiv, where a 10-year-old child was killed — a grim reminder that this conflict, now entering its fourth year, spares no one.

Alongside the generators, the Vatican’s aid includes thousands of medical supplies: medicines, nutritional supplements and large quantities of melatonin, a detail that speaks volumes about life under constant threat. The demand for sleep aids has risen sharply, as fear, air-raid sirens and prolonged stress have made rest elusive for countless civilians.

The Dicastery for the Service of Charity has confirmed that this is not the end of the effort. A further truck is being prepared with thousands of doses of antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs, antihypertensives and other essential medical supplies. Once inside Ukraine, the aid will be distributed through parish networks across the country — a logistical choice that reflects both the Church’s grassroots presence and the trust it continues to enjoy among local communities.

This large-scale humanitarian response has been made possible through collaboration with Italy’s Banco Farmaceutico, a network of pharmaceutical companies, and the support of Procter & Gamble. Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the Apostolic Almoner, publicly expressed the Pope’s gratitude to all those who have contributed, emphasizing that such generosity often comes quietly, without headlines, yet makes a decisive difference on the ground.

In a war marked by relentless destruction, the Vatican’s intervention will not stop missiles or silence guns. But for families huddled in freezing shelters, for children able to sleep a little longer, for the sick who can receive treatment, these trucks carry more than equipment. They deliver what Pope Leo XIV has repeatedly insisted the world must not withhold from Ukraine: tangible signs that it has not been forgotten.

