Monaco will be the second destination for a trip by Pope Leo XIV at the end of March 2026: here is what is known

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 02.10.2026).- A visit that would have seemed improbable just months ago is now taking shape in Vatican. On Tuesday, 10 February, the Holy See Press Office confirmed that a possible papal trip to the Principality of Monaco is under active consideration, following an invitation personally extended by Prince Albert II during a meeting at the Vatican on 17 January.

If confirmed, the journey would likely be brief — possibly a single-day visit — echoing the tightly scheduled apostolic trip made by Pope Francis to Corsica on 15 December 2024. Vatican officials stress that the project remains in a preliminary phase, but the confirmation itself signals that Monaco is being seriously evaluated as a destination on Pope Leo XIV’s still-young pontifical agenda.

Such a stop would carry a strong symbolic charge. No Roman Pontiff has ever set foot in Monaco, the tiny sovereign state nestled along the Mediterranean coast in southeastern France. With just 2 square kilometres of territory and a population of around 39,000, Monaco is the second smallest country in the world, surpassed only by Vatican City itself. In an unusual mirror of the Holy See, Catholicism is the state religion — a legal status that distinguishes Monaco within secularized Western Europe.

Despite its small size, the principality is anything but insular. Roughly three quarters of its residents are foreign nationals, drawn by its mild climate, economic opportunities and favourable tax regime. A papal visit would therefore speak not only to a historic Catholic identity, but also to a highly international and multicultural society, where religion, diplomacy and global finance intersect in close quarters.

For Leo XIV, Monaco could become the second international destination of his pontificate since his election on 8 May, following his trips to Turkey and Lebanon in November and December 2025. The emerging pattern of his travels suggests a preference for places where symbolism outweighs scale — countries that function as crossroads rather than power centres.

That intuition was reinforced during the return flight from Lebanon, when the Pope spoke candidly with journalists about his desire to travel to Africa. In particular, he mentioned Algeria, invoking the enduring legacy of Saint Augustine. The choice was revealing. Augustine, born in what is now Algeria, remains a figure of shared heritage across Christian and Muslim cultures, revered locally as a son of the land.

“I personally hope to go to Algeria,” Leo XIV said on the papal plane, explaining that such a visit would serve both as a pilgrimage to Augustine’s homeland and as a continuation of dialogue between Christianity and Islam. He described Augustine as a natural bridge, noting the respect the saint still commands in Algerian society.

Seen in this light, a stop in Monaco would fit coherently within the Pope’s broader vision. The principality may be small, but its international profile, historic Catholic roots and proximity to a secularized Europe give it outsized relevance.

