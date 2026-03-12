The testimony of faith of Christian cricket champion Sanju Samson

Nirmala Carvalho

(ZENIT News – Asia News / Ahmedabad, 03.12.2026).- In the competitive world of T20 cricket, every move of the players is watched with bated breath by millions. And sometimes, the smallest gestures hold the deepest meaning.

Sunday, March 8 India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in the prestigious tournament. Sanju Samson yet again set up the big win for India.

The batter often attributes his success to God, expressing his gratitude to the «Lord Almighty» in particular, and praising Jesus, which he did again after his decisive performances in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, including the final.

Samson said that «God had different plans”. After overcoming a difficult and turbulent period in the match against New Zealand, Samson scored a sensational 89 in the final, his third consecutive 80-plus in the tournament, which earned him Player of the Match title.

In several matches, spectators noticed his gestures after important points or decisive plays: a glance toward the sky, a brief pause of gratitude, small signs of a faith that remains central to his life.

Sanju Samson, 31, is a Catholic from Kerala, raised in a devout and close-knit community. He has said that his faith brings him humility, helps him manage insecurity, and is the source of his strength.

Samson was seen kneeling in an emotional prayer celebration after scoring an unbeaten 97 runs to lead India to victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semifinal against the West Indies. The moment, which went viral, shows him kneeling in silence, gazing heavenward.

These personal acts of thanksgiving amid intense competition take on particular significance in today’s India, where many Christians report increasing pressure and harassment because of their faith. In this climate, even a small, public gesture of faith can become a subtle sign of courage and identity.

Without speeches or slogans, Samson’s actions offer a meaningful testimony – under the spotlight, his brief moments of gratitude suggest that faith can still have its place, even on the cricket field.

Faith accompanies Samson after every match, even outside the World Cup. The player often makes the sign of the cross and publicly acknowledges his faith. After a difficult period, he said, “I kept on believing and thanks to the Lord Almighty for blessing me today.»

For athletes in many other countries, such public expressions of faith are routine. In India, however, similar gestures by members of religious minorities can quickly attract disproportionate attention, fuelling debate and sometimes controversy.

Samson’s experience also speaks to the challenges facing India’s Christian community, highlighting how faith, when expressed publicly, intersects with social judgment, cultural sensitivities, and the complexities of religious identity in a diverse society.

Meanwhile, following yesterday’s victory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, cheering fans dressed in team jerseys took to the streets across the country, beating drums, waving flags, and setting off fireworks until late into the night.

Cricket is a hugely popular sport in India, attracting huge audiences and millions of fans, and this is the latest in a string of major victories for the national team that have sparked heartfelt celebrations across the country.

