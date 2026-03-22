Is the Church of the Holy Sepulchre closed? The Catholic Church in the Holy Land issues a statement in response to rumors on social media

(ZENIT News / Jerusalem, 03.21.2026).- Against the backdrop of the war in the Middle East and the security measures imposed by the Israeli government, rumors have been circulating on social media about a “historic closure” of the Holy Places in the Holy Land, particularly the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. To address these rumors, the Custody of the Holy Land (the Catholic Church, through the Franciscans who safeguard these holy sites) has issued a statement, which we reproduce below in English:

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In recent days, various reports have circulated regarding the closure of the Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre and the celebration of the upcoming Easter liturgies. In this regard, the Custody of the Holy Land considers it appropriate to offer some clarifications.

The community of Franciscan friars present at the Holy Sepulchre has never ceased, day or night, to carry out the scheduled celebrations, the rites, the daily processions, and the liturgical prayers according to the provisions of the Status Quo. Even during these days, although access to the Basilica is restricted to the faithful for security reasons, prayer continues unceasingly in the Holy Places.

Our centuries-old presence in the Holy Places of the Redemption and the prayer that rises there every day are offered in the name of the whole Church and for the good of all humanity. In particularly dramatic moments such as those we are now experiencing, this presence intends to make visible the faith, hope, and supplication of every baptized person, so that from these Holy Places a prayer for peace and reconciliation among peoples may continue to rise.

At the present time, it is not possible to make any predictions regarding the celebrations of Holy Week. The Custody of the Holy Land remains in constant dialogue with the competent authorities and with the other Churches responsible for the Holy Sepulchre. As soon as clear indications are available regarding the celebrations, official communications will be issued through the institutional channels.

In this time of trial, we invite all the faithful to unite in prayer that the war and violence may cease, and that the paths of dialogue, diplomacy, and responsible political action may be pursued, as they are the only ways capable of building a just and lasting peace.

Jerusalem, March 21, 2026

Custody of the Holy Land

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