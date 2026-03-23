China: Children Barred from Church Doors. A Mother Speaks Up

Vivian Ren

(ZENIT News – Bitter Winter / Beijing, 03.23.2026).- We often say that children represent the future of both the country and the Church. In Matthew 19:14, Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.” Deuteronomy 6:7 instructs parents: “Impress them on your children. Talk about them when you sit at home and when you walk along the road, when you lie down and when you get up.” Many believers hope their children will grow up knowing the Lord’s truth from an early age and learn to follow the right path.

However, under the updated Regulations on Religious Affairs, United Front Work Departments and Ethnic and Religious Affairs Bureaus in several Chinese provinces—including Shandong, Inner Mongolia, Shanxi, and Henan—have issued rules enforcing a strict separation between religion and minors. These rules clearly ban anyone under 18 from entering religious venues to attend Mass or worship services. They also prohibit churches and religious groups from organizing youth training programs, summer camps, or winter camps. Community centers are not allowed to let children participate in any religious ceremonies or discussions. Believers who attend church gatherings must arrange childcare beforehand. Many Three-Self Patriotic Churches prominently display signs at their entrances that read “No entry for those under 18.” While similar rules existed before, the new regulations are now strictly enforced.

My daughter showed a genuine love for the Lord from a young age. After hearing us share Bible stories at home, she would imitate adults, softly calling out “Oh, Lord Jesus,” or humming simple hymns.

I still clearly remember the day we took her to a Sunday service. We were stopped at the church entrance and told, “Government regulations prohibit children from entering the church, and surveillance equipment is installed inside. Brothers and sisters who want to attend must first find someone else to care for their children.” In that moment, our whole family felt a deep sense of helplessness and sorrow.

The church is the body of Christ and the Lord’s home, yet one notice kept us from bringing our children inside. This not only places a heavy burden on many believers with young children but also leaves countless parents in a state of regret. Authorities may argue that these measures are in place to maintain order, but when we see the innocent eyes of children searching for truth, we feel profound sadness and can only pray for them.

May the shining beacon, the blessed cross, and the Father’s warm house once again fill with the clear laughter and songs of children.

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