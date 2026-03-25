The Catholic Cemetery in Peru’s Capital Where Aborted Babies Found a Dignified Rest

(ZENIT News / Lima, 03.25. 2026) – Since 2009, in the Parque del Recuerdo cemetery in Lurín, the remains of approximately 1,833 unborn children, mostly the result of abortions, have received a Christian burial, after being referred by the health system and having gone unidentified.

These children, who had no name or farewell, now rest collectively in 22 specially prepared graves, each containing multiple remains. Instead of names, the headstones bear quotes from Sacred Scripture, entrusting them to God’s mercy and the hope of the Resurrection.

In all the cemeteries of Parque del Recuerdo, one can find the image of Our Lady of the Unborn, recognized by various pro-life movements as a sign of comfort and defense for the youngest. In the cemeteries of Lurín and Piura, there is a space where unborn children are identified and buried by their families, with their own name, prayers, and support.

On March 25, the Church celebrated the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord, when the Son of God was incarnated in the most pure womb of the Virgin Mary. On this same date, Peru commemorates the Day of the Unborn Child, remembering that all human life is sacred from conception. As part of this commemoration, on March 21, the Community Rosary was prayed and a special prayer was offered in the burial areas of unborn children in Lurín and Piura. And on March 25, a moment of prayer and reflection was held in all the cemeteries of the country.

«For our institution, these activities express a profound conviction: no human being is disposable, and even the shortest life deserves burial, prayer, and hope. It is also a way of accompanying, with serenity and hope, the pain that often remains in silence,» stated Damian Perez, Manager of Identity, Culture, and People at Parque del Recuerdo.

About Parque del Recuerdo

Parque del Recuerdo is a Catholic institution that, through the service of providing burial for those who have been called to the presence of God, seeks to spiritually accompany their families before, during, and after the grieving process, offering them pre-need assistance and a dignified and reverent burial, thus fostering Christian hope in the face of the painful loss of a loved one.