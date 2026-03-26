Finland’s Supreme Court Split Ruling: Acquits MP on Bible Tweet, Convicts Her over 20-Year-Old Church Brochure

(ZENIT News / Helsinki, 03.26.2026).- Finland’s Supreme Court has unanimously acquitted parliamentarian Päivi Räsänen of “hate speech” charges related to a 2019 social media post in which she cited a Bible verse to express her views on marriage and sexual ethics. As reported by ADF International, the Court found that her tweet did not meet the threshold for a criminal offence, noting in particular that she had justified her opinion by referencing a biblical text. The decision confirms that the citation of Scripture, even in the context of public debate on controversial issues, does not constitute unlawful speech under Finnish law.

At the same time, in a separate and narrowly decided 3–2 ruling, the Court convicted Räsänen and Lutheran Bishop Juhana Pohjola for the publication and continued distribution of a pamphlet on the church’s teaching on sexuality and marriage, originally written in 2004. The Court held that the text “insulted a group” on the basis of sexual orientation, despite acknowledging that it did not contain incitement to violence or comparable expressions of hatred. The conviction was partly based on the fact that Räsänen had continued to make the pamphlet available online after a criminal investigation had been launched.

“Freedom of expression must include the right to voice beliefs that may be unpopular or contested, without fear of prosecution, particularly when individuals peacefully express religious beliefs which diverge from prevailing social norms. Democracies must ensure that freedom of expression is not selectively applied”, said Anja Tang, Executive Director of OIDAC Europe, which closely monitors restrictions on the right to freely express religious beliefs.

Commenting on the ruling, Paul Coleman, Executive Director of ADF International, which supported Räsänen’s legal defence, expressed concern over the “conviction for a simple church pamphlet published decades ago – before the law under which she has been convicted was even passed.” He added that the decision “will create a severe chilling effect on everyone’s right to speak freely.”

Räsänen, who had previously been unanimously acquitted by two lower courts on all charges, has announced that she is considering an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights. Responding to the judgment, she stated: “I stand by the teachings of my Christian faith, and will continue to defend my and every person’s right to share their convictions in the public square”.

In a similar and very recent case that emerged last weekend, Monsignor Jakob Rolland, chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Reykjavík, is facing a potential criminal investigation in Iceland after explaining Catholic teaching on homosexuality during a radio interview. Following the broadcast, LGBTIQ advocacy groups called for legal action, prompting police to assess whether his remarks fall under the country’s 2023 ban on “conversion practices”.

Msgr. Rolland maintained that his remarks were a straightforward explanation of Catholic teaching and that the Church’s role is to accompany individuals who freely seek spiritual guidance, while rejecting coercive practices. The case has already sparked political debate and raised concerns about the application of the law, as authorities consider whether the public expression of religious teaching could give rise to criminal liability.

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