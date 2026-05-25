The Israeli invasion of Palestine: governments, churches, and humanitarian groups are sounding the alarm

(ZENIT News / Rome, 05.25.2026).- A contested strip of land on the eastern edge of Jerusalem has once again moved to the center of international attention. For years, the E1 corridor was treated as one of the most sensitive files in the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, discussed in diplomatic circles and repeatedly postponed. Now, recent political and legislative developments suggest that what was once a long-debated possibility may be approaching a decisive moment.

Israeli authorities have advanced measures connected with the removal of a long-established Bedouin community in the occupied West Bank while simultaneously moving toward procedures for new settlement construction in the E1 area. For many observers, these are not separate events but interconnected pieces of a much larger geopolitical puzzle.

To understand why E1 matters so deeply, geography must be translated into political reality. The area lies between Jerusalem and the large Israeli settlement bloc of Ma’ale Adumim. For years, critics of construction plans there have argued that large-scale development could significantly alter territorial continuity in the West Bank. Opponents fear it could effectively divide the territory into separate sections, making the creation of a geographically coherent future Palestinian state substantially more difficult.

This concern is no longer being voiced only by activists.

In a rare and strongly worded joint declaration, the governments of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, and the Netherlands warned that recent developments in the West Bank threaten both stability and the long-standing framework of a negotiated two-state solution.

The statement described settler violence as having reached unprecedented levels and reaffirmed the position, grounded in international law, that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal. The participating governments warned that development in E1 would represent a particularly serious step because of its strategic implications for the territorial future of the region.

The coalition also called upon businesses to avoid participation in settlement construction projects, warning of possible legal and reputational consequences associated with involvement in activities considered by many international bodies to violate international law.

Beyond the diplomatic sphere, voices from Christian institutions and religious communities are also becoming increasingly direct.

The Reverend Richard Sewell, dean of St George’s College in Jerusalem, described the current developments as potentially decisive. In his assessment, if the planned trajectory continues without meaningful international response, many Palestinians could conclude that they have been effectively abandoned by the international community.

His warning reflects a broader concern increasingly heard among church leaders in the Holy Land: that what is unfolding is not only a political or territorial dispute but also a humanitarian and moral challenge with consequences for the survival of local communities, including Christian minorities.

Meanwhile, a different ecclesial initiative has emerged in Europe.

An open letter addressed to the Italian bishops gathered in their national assembly brought together more than 2,200 priests from 58 countries, along with 25 bishops and two cardinals associated with an international network of clergy. Their appeal called for stronger and more concrete responses to the conflict, including advocacy for an immediate and lasting ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza, and recognition of Palestinian rights.

The signatories also encouraged reflection on nonviolent forms of pressure, including targeted boycotts and economic measures. At the same time, they explicitly rejected antisemitism and distinguished criticism of political and military decisions from hostility toward the Jewish people or Jewish tradition.

One of the most striking themes of the letter was theological rather than political. Its authors argued that Christian language about peace cannot remain merely abstract during moments of severe human suffering. They insisted that concern for victims should not be confused with ideological alignment and that the Church has a responsibility to defend civilians, aid workers, journalists, religious communities, and children caught in war.

The appeal also expressed support for cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa and praised the peace efforts of cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, while encouraging the direction taken by Leo XIV in emphasizing a peace that is not built on fear or armed deterrence.

The Holy Land has always carried a paradox. It is a place revered by billions of believers because it speaks of reconciliation, mercy, and divine promises. Yet it also remains a place where every road, hill, and village can become part of an unresolved political struggle.

Decisions made over a few square kilometers of land could reshape not only maps, but the future of coexistence in the land where Christianity itself was born.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.