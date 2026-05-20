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Persecuted Christians

A man stands in front of a damaged house after a deadly attack in Yelwata, Nigeria Photo: Marvellous Durowaiye/Reuters

Nigeria: Fulani Militias Kill 19 Christians in Plateau Attacks

Those injured included women and children between the ages of 4 and 30 years old.

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mayo 20, 2026 09:19Persecuted Christians
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(ZENIT News – Persecution.org / Nigeria, 05.20.2026).- At least 19 Christians were killed in separate attacks across Plateau state within 24 hours, including several residents from Ngbra-Zongo village in Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) — the home community of an International Christian Concern (ICC) writer.

The first attack occurred after midnight on May 8. Suspected Fulani ethnic militias stormed Ngbra-Zongo village in Bassa LGA. They killed 11 Christians, including two pregnant women, children, and elderly residents. Survivors said attackers used firearms and machetes as families slept inside their homes.

Among those killed were community leader Sunday Hwie, 60, Eunice Samuel, 25, who was pregnant, Laraba Sunday, 29, also pregnant, and Festus Sunday, a 3-year-old child.

Ten other residents survived with gunshot wounds and machete injuries. One was an 18-year-old pregnant woman named Ladi Sarki, who is receiving treatment with other survivors.

Residents told ICC the attackers entered the village in the dark. They moved from house to house, shooting indiscriminately. Survivors said some villagers were cut with machetes as they tried to flee.

The midnight raid targeted the home community of ICC’s reporter in Nigeria, who has covered persecution since 2021. His relatives, neighbors, and acquaintances were among the dead and injured.

Community leaders identified the victims killed in Ngbra-Zongo: Sunday Hwie, 60; Rikwe Danjuma, 37; Paul Musa, 35; Gabriel Sunday, 17; Eunice Samuel, 25; Laraba Sunday, 29; Festus Sunday, 3; Sibi Friday, 23; Alheri Monday, 19; Friday Monday, 26; and Deh Sunday.

Those injured included women and children between the ages of 4 and 30 years old.

A Second Attack

Less than 24 hours later, additional violence erupted in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, south of Jos, where at least eight Christians were reportedly killed after armed men attacked several communities on the evening of May 9.

Residents said the attacks began around 6:30 p.m. Sabon Layi, Rakung, Gangare, and areas around the General Hospital axis, including Zat and Bet, were affected. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire as residents fled into the bushes and nearby neighborhoods.

Community members said heavily armed Fulani militias entered the area on motorcycles and on foot, shooting at civilians. Residents said security forces arrived after the spread to other communities.

The violence occurred near Sector 4 of Operation Enduring Peace, the military-led security task force deployed across Plateau and neighboring states.

Barrister Solomon Dalyop, a national youth leader, said families fled in different directions, as gunfire spread through the communities after dark.

“There were gunshots everywhere,” a resident who wished to remain anonymous said. “Families ran in different directions looking for safety while many people remained trapped.”

David Nanpet, an eyewitness and volunteer documenter with the International Committee on Nigeria (ICON), said he personally saw three bodies during the attack while gunfire continued in nearby communities.

“I saw three people killed,” he said. “The attackers were shouting and shooting as they moved.”

Residents also reported suspicious movements around the low-cost area of Barkin Ladi during the attacks, raising fears of further violence.

Plateau state, in Nigeria’s Middle Belt, has experienced repeated attacks on predominantly Christian farming communities in recent years. Survivors and local leaders frequently report nighttime raids on rural villages, destruction of homes and farmlands, and mass displacement of residents.

Local leaders said families in Bassa and Barkin Ladi have fled to neighboring communities for temporary shelter. Injured survivors are receiving medical treatment.

ICC recently released a report highlighting how Nigeria’s government is weaponizing misinformation to hide a decades-long campaign of violence against Christians.

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mayo 20, 2026 09:19Persecuted Christians
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